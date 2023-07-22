News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3

Source: PTI
July 22, 2023 21:29 IST
IMAGES from Day 3 of the second Test between India and the West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, on Saturday.

Mukesh Kumar

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar dismissed Kirk McKenzie for 32 for his maiden wicket. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Kraigg Brathwaite (49) helped West Indies make a bold response to India, carrying his team to 117 for 2 when rain halted proceedings of the opening session of the third day of the second Test in Port of Spain on Saturday.

 

Starting from their overnight 86 for 1, Windies made most of a flat pitch that reduced the firepower of Indian bowlers.

At the forefront of their charge was Brathwaite, who carried on confidently from his overnight 37.

India

IMAGE: Early lunch was been taken after rain interrupted play in the first session. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Kirk McKenzie, starting the day from 14, gave him good company before debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar dismissed him for 32 for his maiden wicket.

The left-handed opener edged Mukesh to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. It was debutant Mukesh's maiden Test wicket.

However, rain poured down precisely at that moment to temporarily end the passage of play.

 

Source: PTI
