Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar's epic shoutout to Kohli's 76th century

Tendulkar's epic shoutout to Kohli's 76th century

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 22, 2023 18:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates scoring his 29th hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Virat Kohli achieved a significant milestone by scoring his 29th Test century in the second Test against West Indies on Friday.

 

It was a momentous occasion as Kohli broke his almost five-year wait for an overseas Test ton, with his previous century on foreign soil dating back to December 2018 in Perth.

This remarkable feat also marked Kohli's 76th international century across all formats, bringing him closer to the incredible record of 100 international tons held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli

The cricketing world applauded the 34-year-old star batter for his outstanding achievement, and even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar himself, who has been a constant source of inspiration for Kohli, took to his official Instagram profile to heap praise on his former teammate.

In a heartwarming story post, the Master Blaster wrote, ‘Another day, another century by @virat.kohli. Well played!’

Such recognition from his idol and cricketing icon added to the joy and significance of Kohli's splendid century.

REDIFF CRICKET
