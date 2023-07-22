News
How Kohli gets 'charged up' in challenging times...

How Kohli gets 'charged up' in challenging times...

Source: PTI
July 22, 2023 12:12 IST
'Very grateful I got to play 500 games for India. I have got 15 centuries away from home. I have got more hundreds away than at home. I have got a few fifty-plus scores.'

Virat Kohli celebrates after registering his 29th Test hundred during Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at Ports of Spain on Friday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after registering his 29th Test hundred during Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies, at Port of Spain, on Friday Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Virat Kohli equalled Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries, scoring a polished 121 off 206 balls, as India posted a strong first innings total of 438 against the West Indies in the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, on Friday.

The hundred ended his five-year drought for an international Test century outside India.

 

At the end the second day’s play in the Test he revealed that he feels "charged up" when faced with adverse situations, and getting the hundred was extremely "satisfying".

"I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in the rhythm; I wanted to be in. Started in challenging times. I switch on during these times. When I have something to overcome, I get charged up," said Kohli.

"I had to be patient as the outfield was slow. It was very satisfying as I had to do the hard yards."

India were reduced to 182 for 4 when Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja joined hands and put up a 159-run partnership.

It was Kohli's 76th hundred in 500 international appearances. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 74 international hundreds in first 500 matches.

"Firstly, very grateful I got to play 500 games for India. I have got 15 centuries away from home. I have got more hundreds away than at home. I have got a few fifty-plus scores.

"I just have to focus on what I have to do for the team. I try to help the team. These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me.

"West Indies and India go a long way. It is a special occasion for me. Couldn't have asked for a better beginning to the Test."

One of the fittest athletes in the world, Kohli said focusing on his diet and body helped him immensely.

"I looked after myself. Training, sleep cycle, rest and diet. Converting 1 into 2s is an easy run for me. It helps me to stay off the pressure.

"Fitness helps me in all formats. I can field with intensity in all formats. I want to keep playing at the top of my fitness ability."

For Kohli, it was only his second ton in the Caribbean Islands with his first converted into a double hundred back in 2016 in North Sound.

"There is a sense of history to this ground. you can sense it when you walk in. The crowd loves their cricket here. I always enjoyed the atmosphere. Antigua and here are my two favourite venues in the Caribbean.

"Adelaide in Australia and The Bullring in South Africa are my favourites as well, purely because of the atmosphere."

The West Indies were 86 for 1 and Kohli said India will have to keep it tight to get wickets.

"The wicket is slow. Wickets in bunches won't come. If we can stay in the game and put the scoring rate down, hopefully, we can get a few wickets."

India won the opening Test by an innings and 141 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
