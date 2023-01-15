PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Thiruvananthapuram

Images from the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his century during the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli strolled his way to his third hundred in four innings after Shubman Gill's sublime century as India amassed 390/5 against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Gill (116 off 97) laid the platform for a massive total with a 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) did the needful with his 74th international hundred and 46th in ODIs.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli, who had ended a nearly three year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, is back to his best and has been scoring hundreds at will in a World Cup year.



The 34-year-old is now three short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 centuries in One-Day Internationals. What is remarkable is his conversion ratio as he got to his 46th ton in 259 innings, while Tendulkar had taken 452 innings to get to 49 centuries.



Before Kohli took over, Gill had played some high quality strokes en route to his second ODI hundred -- and his first in front of his home fans.



The 23-run over from Lahiru Kumara in the initial stage of the innings got India going. After Rohit flicked him for a six over deep mid-wicket, Gill collected four straight boundaries off Kumara, three on the off side and one was a leg side flick off a full toss.



Rohit too was looking good at the other end but got out against the run of play while trying one of his signature shots, the front foot pull.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his first century at home. Photograph: BCCI

Gill and Kohli then shared a 131-run stand in which they were hardly troubled by the Sri Lankan bowlers.



Kohli began the innings with a flurry of boundaries before accumulating runs with his exemplary running between the wickets. The first of his eight sixes came in the 80s as he seemed to have mishit the full delivery from Lahiru Kumara over long on but it cleared the fielder and went over the ropes, leaving him in a chuckle.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during their opening partnership. Photograph: BCCI

He got to 99 with a boundary which came following a collision with Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay, who both were running towards the ball from deep square leg and deep midwicket.



Bandara was eventually stretchered off the field. The last five overs saw India accumulating 58 runs with Kohli going ballistic after his century.