News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fit-again Jadeja to play Ranji match to prove fitness

Fit-again Jadeja to play Ranji match to prove fitness

By Rediff Cricket
January 15, 2023 10:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, who has been out of action since September after undergoing a knee injury, will feature in Saurashtra's final Ranji Trophy league match, against Tamil Nadu in Chennai. Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

In a big boost for India, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a full recovery from his knee injury and is set to play in Saurashtra's final Ranji Trophy match, which begins on January 24, to prove his match fitness ahead of the two-Test series against Australia next month.

 

Jadeja, who has been out of action since September after undergoing a knee injury, will feature in Saurashtra's final Ranji Trophy league match, against Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

"The selectors, though, picked Jadeja on the condition that he was declared fully fit by the NCA. It is learned that Jadeja started to bowl and bat from earlier this week, but will need to take fitness tests before he gets the nod to play competitive cricket. Keeping in mind Jadeja's rustiness - not only has he not played any cricket since September, but his previous first-class match was the one-off Test at Edgbaston against England last July - the selectors along with the NCA and the Indian team management agreed the allrounder should play in the Ranji game before taking a call on his participation in the Australia Test series," said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

Jadeja underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore before being named in the Indian squad for the two-Test series against Australia next month but his inclusion is subject to fitness.

The all-rounder suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup in September following which he underwent surgery on his right knee and was out of action for the past few months.

The selectors clarified that Jadeja will be considered for selection only if the National Cricket Academy certifies his fitness. He has reportedly resumed batting and bowling earlier this week but has to clear fitness tests to be considered ready and available for competitive cricket.

All-rounder Jadeja will be crucial for India's hopes in the four-Test series against Australia as they look to nail down a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Rahul Skipped New Zealand Series
Why Rahul Skipped New Zealand Series
Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen
Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen
Women's U-19 T20 WC: India crush SA in opener
Women's U-19 T20 WC: India crush SA in opener
More secret documents found at Biden's residences
More secret documents found at Biden's residences
Nitish aide slams ally RJD; says it's helping BJP
Nitish aide slams ally RJD; says it's helping BJP
Hockey World Cup: Netherlands, NZ make winning start
Hockey World Cup: Netherlands, NZ make winning start
Indian cricketers visit Padmanabhaswamy temple
Indian cricketers visit Padmanabhaswamy temple

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Indian cricketers visit Padmanabhaswamy temple

Indian cricketers visit Padmanabhaswamy temple

When Shastri told Kohli to show Dhoni respect

When Shastri told Kohli to show Dhoni respect

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances