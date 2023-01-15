Fit-again Jadeja to play Ranji match to prove fitness

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, who has been out of action since September after undergoing a knee injury, will feature in Saurashtra's final Ranji Trophy league match, against Tamil Nadu in Chennai. Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

In a big boost for India, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a full recovery from his knee injury and is set to play in Saurashtra's final Ranji Trophy match, which begins on January 24, to prove his match fitness ahead of the two-Test series against Australia next month.

Jadeja, who has been out of action since September after undergoing a knee injury, will feature in Saurashtra's final Ranji Trophy league match, against Tamil Nadu in Chennai.



"The selectors, though, picked Jadeja on the condition that he was declared fully fit by the NCA. It is learned that Jadeja started to bowl and bat from earlier this week, but will need to take fitness tests before he gets the nod to play competitive cricket. Keeping in mind Jadeja's rustiness - not only has he not played any cricket since September, but his previous first-class match was the one-off Test at Edgbaston against England last July - the selectors along with the NCA and the Indian team management agreed the allrounder should play in the Ranji game before taking a call on his participation in the Australia Test series," said a report in ESPNCricinfo.



Jadeja underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore before being named in the Indian squad for the two-Test series against Australia next month but his inclusion is subject to fitness.



The all-rounder suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup in September following which he underwent surgery on his right knee and was out of action for the past few months.



The selectors clarified that Jadeja will be considered for selection only if the National Cricket Academy certifies his fitness. He has reportedly resumed batting and bowling earlier this week but has to clear fitness tests to be considered ready and available for competitive cricket.



All-rounder Jadeja will be crucial for India's hopes in the four-Test series against Australia as they look to nail down a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final.