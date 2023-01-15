News
Unstoppable Kohli overtakes Jayawardene's ODI tally

Unstoppable Kohli overtakes Jayawardene's ODI tally

By Rediff Cricket
January 15, 2023 17:48 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats during the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli etched another record to his name as he became the fifth-highest run-scorer in history of One-Day Internationals, going past Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene.

Kohli smashed 166 not out from 110 balls powered India to a massive 390/5 against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

 

Kohli, who has hit three centuries in his last four innings in ODIs, took his tally to 12754 runs in 268 matches, averaging 58.23 with 46 centuries and 64 fifties as he overtook Jayawardene, who tallied 12650 runs in 448 matches.

Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in ODIs with 18426 runs in 463 matches, followed by Kumar Sangakkara (14234 runs), Ricky Ponting (13704 runs) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13430 runs).

