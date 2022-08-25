News
PHOTOS: England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1

PHOTOS: England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1

August 25, 2022 18:10 IST
Images from Day 1 of the second Test between England and South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate after captain Ben Stokes dismissed South Africa's Aiden Markram during Day 1 of the second Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Stuart Broad and captain Ben Stokes both struck twice as England grabbed the initiative on day one of the second Test against South Africa on Thursday, sending the tourists in at lunch struggling on 77/5.

 

South Africa captain Dean Elgar, whose team lead the three Test series 1-0, won the toss and opted to bat despite what appeared difficult conditions after overnight rain.

James Anderson, bowling on his home ground, found some early movement off the seam and grabbed the breakthrough when he found Sarel Erwee's inside edge and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes dived to make a superb catch.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates after dismissing South Africa opener Sarel Erwee. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Anderson and Ollie Robinson were both beating the outside edge regularly and Robinson thought he had claimed the prize scalp of Elgar when Ollie Pope snaffled up a catch at short mid-on off the bat-pad, but the umpire signalled for a no ball.

Broad looked keen to get to work on an encouraging surface for seamers and took full advantage.

After two lbw decisions were turned down, Broad removed Elgar for 12 with a full length delivery which was edged to Jonny Bairstow at third slip.

Broad removed Keegan Petersen for 21 in similar fashion with Joe Root snaffling up the catch at first slip to leave South Africa on 41/3.

IMAGE: Stuart Broad celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa captain Dean Elgar. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England skipper Ben Stokes brought himself into the attack and struck with his third delivery -- a loose short ball which Aiden Markram attempted to pull but only managed to sky a simple high catch to the grateful Foakes.

Stokes struck again, just before lunch, trapping Rassie van der Dussen lbw and although the video review backed the umpire's call, the South African, who had pushed well forward, will feel he was unlucky with a tight decision.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
