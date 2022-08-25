News
Now, standing tickets for India-Pakistan WC clash at MCG!

Now, standing tickets for India-Pakistan WC clash at MCG!

Source: PTI
August 25, 2022 15:36 IST
IMAGE: Over 4000 standing room tickets will be available for 30 Australian dollars and sold on a first come first serve basis. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The standing room tickets were released for the highly-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

 

The general tickets for the marquee game were already sold out within five minutes of going on sale in February.

Over 4000 standing room tickets will be available for 30 Australian dollars and sold on a first come first serve basis, said the International Cricket Council.

"The ticket release ensures that as many fans as possible can attend the fixture scheduled to be played on Sunday 23 October. A limited number of packages also remain available for purchase via the ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel & Tours programmes," said the ICC on Thursday.

The organisers will also launch a re-sale platform closer to the tournament's opening match on October 16.

"Fans who miss out on tickets can still book their place to see the world's best cricketers at other T20 World Cup matches, with kids tickets starting from just $5 and adult tickets from $20," the ICC said.

"Tickets are also still available to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final, also being played at the MCG on 13 November."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
When Jemmy Met Washy
Toilet Break and A Trial: Mukesh's journey to India A
Why cricketers are prioritising T20 leagues?
Jhalak's GLAMOROUS Stars Are Ready To Dance!
Deora seeks CBI probe into BMC's spend on roads
AIFF elections: Bhutia files fresh nomination
When Jemmy Met Washy
ASIA CUP 2022

