Photograph: SRH/Twitter

Washington Sundar, who was ruled out of the Zimbabwe series due to injury, bumped into Jemimah Rodrigues in Manchester on Wednesday.

Jemimah was ruled out of The Hundred competition due to injury; Washington plays for Lancashire in county cricket.

Washington's Indian Premier League franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, tweeted a picture of Jemmy and Washy and captioned it, 'Just a couple of Indian No 5s bumping into each other in Manchester'.