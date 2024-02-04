News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PCB, players on confrontation path

PCB, players on confrontation path

Source: PTI
February 04, 2024 17:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Trouble is brewing between the country’s cricket board and the Pakistan players. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

A severe discord is brewing between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the players who are unhappy at not having their NOCs extended for league appearances through this month.

A well-informed source in the PCB said on Sunday that some players were upset over the inconsistent policies of the board while granting NOCs to players to play in foreign leagues.

 

The players who are presently engaged in the ILT20 and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024) had requested the PCB to extend their NOCs so that they could complete their assignments before returning home for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which begins on February 17.

But the PCB made it clear to the players that their NOCs would not be extended and they had to return as per the original schedule.

“The problem is that there are different conditions and return dates given to the players which has caused the problems.

“While the majority of players have to return by February 7, there are some players who can return on 11th and some even on 16th and this is causing frustration among the players,” the source said.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Muhammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan Aamer Jamal Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Hasnain, Ahmed Shehzad and Shoaib Malik are some of the Pakistani players busy in the two leagues.

Some of those players had asked the PCB for extension in their respective leagues as the PSL would not begin before February 17, but the home board was not relenting and asked them to return for pre-PSL activities with their respective teams.

The PCB has instructed both its centrally contracted players and those without contracts to return home. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mayank Agarwal With His Happy Pill
Mayank Agarwal With His Happy Pill
WATCH: Sachin meets TENDULKAR!
WATCH: Sachin meets TENDULKAR!
Kane Williamson surpasses Kohli, Bradman
Kane Williamson surpasses Kohli, Bradman
Case booked as Noida boy throws puppy to death
Case booked as Noida boy throws puppy to death
PIX: Gill century leaves England chasing record target
PIX: Gill century leaves England chasing record target
2nd Test: Can England chase 399?
2nd Test: Can England chase 399?
Sharad Pawar group: Ajit 'praying for uncle's death'
Sharad Pawar group: Ajit 'praying for uncle's death'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

2nd Test: Can England chase 399?

2nd Test: Can England chase 399?

'Even local coaches don't want to work with PCB'

'Even local coaches don't want to work with PCB'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances