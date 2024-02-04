News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kane Williamson surpasses Virat Kohli, Don Bradman

Source: ANI
February 04, 2024 15:49 IST
IMAGE: Kane Williamson struck his 30th Test hundred on Day 1 of the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa. Photograph: BlackCaps/X

New Zealand's experienced batter Kane Williamson surpassed Virat Kohli and former Australia batter Don Bradman in the Test hundreds list on Sunday.

Williamson went unbeaten with a score of 112 (259) at the end of Day 1 against South Africa at the Bay Oval.

The veteran batter kicked off 2024 with a strong outing scoring his 30th Test century and stitching up an unbeaten 219-run stand with Rachin Ravindra (118n.o).

 

With his 30th Test century, Williamson surpassed Kohli and Bradman's tally of 29 centuries. He also levelled England batter Joe Root's total of 30 Test centuries.

After New Zealand were reduced to 39/2, Williamson showed his experience and was almost flawless throughout the day. He suffered a couple of hiccups but overcame them to score 112n.o before the stumps were called.

He got nearly run out when Ravindra on his fifth ball tried to take a quick single, but the throw narrowly missed the target. If Williamson had been dismissed, the hosts would have succumbed to 44/3.

Even Rachin avoided an early scare after Moreki forced out an inside edge which marginally missed his stumps.

From that point Williamson and Rachin a combination of methodical and brimming talent made South Africa pay for their lack of experience and missed opportunities.

They batted with patience in the second session facing 27 overs and scoring just 60 runs. The second session was a story of letting the ball go and blocking the ones that threatened their stumps.

As the day progressed the batting conditions became more suitable but South Africa continued to create openings. Rachin edged the ball and saw Duanne Olivier getting both his hands to the ball but couldn't get a hold of it.

Both batters went unbeaten at the end of the day putting New Zealand in complete control.

