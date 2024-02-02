Photograph: Kind courtesy Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In a heart-warming encounter Sachin Tendulkar shared a special moment with a fan.

Having spotted a fan wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey with 'Tendulkar I miss you' imprinted on the back, the legend gave the fan an unforgettable moment.

In the pretence of asking for directions, Sachin's car pulled up alongside the fan's scooter and boy was he left stunned!

Alongside the video, Sachin posted on X: 'Sachin meets TENDULKAR. It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners which makes life so special.'

Sachin then signed an autograph and posed for a selfie.

The shell-shocked fan, overwhelmed with emotions, said, 'I am really happy I met my god today.'

The cricketing great also lauded the fan for wearing a helmet while riding a two wheeler.