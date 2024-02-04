News
2nd Test: Can England chase 399?

2nd Test: Can England chase 399?

Last updated on: February 04, 2024 18:02 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill overcame a jittery start to smash 104 in India's second innings total of 255. Photograph: BCCI

India's Shubman Gill smashed a crucial hundred as the hosts set England a daunting victory target of 399 on day three of the second Test on Sunday.

Gill overcame a jittery start to smash 104 in India's second innings total of 255 before the home side folded, leaving England to bat out 14 overs in fading light.

The tourists lost the wicket of Ben Duckett (28) to finish on 67-1, still needing 332 to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Ben Duckett. Photograph: BCCI

Zak Crawley was batting on 29 at stumps with night-watchman Rehan Ahmed on nine.

"I'm definitely very pleased but I think I left a bit out there, to be honest," Gill said of his knock.

 

"We were in a good position and I think we could have scored a few more runs ... but, overall, I think it was a pretty good effort."

"It's still a pretty decent wicket to bat on ... The odd ball is turning and keeping low - and if we get the ball in the right areas, we will get the job done tomorrow."

England are fretting over the fitness of Joe Root, who hurt his right little finger trying to take a catch in the slip and continues to be monitored.

James Anderson

IMAGE: James Anderson, England's lone seamer in the match, jolted India with a two-wicket burst. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Earlier, James Anderson, England's lone seamer in the match, jolted India with a two-wicket burst after the hosts resumed on 28 for no loss.

Anderson struck in the second over of the day with a delivery that curled around Rohit Sharma's (13) back to uproot his off-stump.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes covered a distance of approximately 25 yards to dismiss Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The seamer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) in his next over when the opener played a loose drive and Root took the catch in the slip.

Gill was adjudged lbw to Tom Hartley (4-77) early in his knock but the batter reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays revealed a faint edge.

He was still on four when Anderson rapped him on the pad but England's lbw appeal was turned down.

The tourists challenged that decision but the umpire's call stood.

Gill and Shreyas Iyer (29) threatened to bat England out of the match before two stunning catches dragged the tourists back into the contest.

Ben Stokes sprinted backwards towards long off and hurled himself full length to grab a catch to dismiss Iyer.

Ben Foakes then pouched a sharp, low catch behind the stumps after Rajat Patidar (nine) had inside-edged Ahmed (3-88).

Gill took a single off spinner Shoaib Bashir to bring up his third Test hundred.

England finally got their reviews right to get rid of Gill and Axar Patel (45).

Gill attempted a reverse sweep against Bashir and was adjudged not-out.

England reviewed the decision and replays confirmed the ball had hit the batter's glove en route to Foakes.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

