Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Forget foreigners, even local coaches don't want to work with PCB'

'Forget foreigners, even local coaches don't want to work with PCB'

Source: PTI
February 03, 2024 10:23 IST
IMAGE: The former cricketer believes Pakistan cricket is suffering because of the sport’s governing board. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq feels that due to uncertainty in the PCB and its short-sightedness, foreigners and even local coaches don't want to work with the country's cricket board.

Misbah, who has worked as head coach and also chief selector of the Pakistan team between 2019 and 2021, lamented that in Pakistan cricket the players and coaches were sacked based on one or two series or because of a change in the top management of the board.

 

"If you look at the policies of the board leave alone foreign coaches I don't think even our local coaches want to work with the PCB," he told the media in Karachi.

Misbah is coaching the Hyderabad franchise which has qualified for the ongoing Sindh Premier League in the city.

"Pakistan cricket should not be run in such a haphazard manner and we need to have long term plans for the team management, selectors and grooming of players. Unfortunately in Pakistan a change in the board leadership changes everything," he said.

Misbah said that how can players feel secure and establish themselves in the national team if they are not sure about what is happening in the board.

"I believe you can't make a good team or groom quality players if proper time is not given for this process. We need to look at the systems of some other countries who are successful.”

‘You can pick different captains’ 

Misbah also saw no problem in having different captains for all three formats. "Why not I think you can pick the best captains as per the needs of the format."

He also felt that in T20 cricket, Pakistan will always remain a big threat in the World Cup.

"Our players are also used to conditions in the West Indies so we should be among the front runners."

The former skipper also called for rationalizing the policy of NOCs to allow players to play in foreign leagues.

"If a player is free for say two months why shouldn't he be allowed to go and earn money in a league but yes giving permission to players before the World Cup was a big mistake.

"I say have a situation based policy for NOCs and foreign leagues.”

Misbah also made it clear that interest in Test cricket would never finish as it is the pinnacle of the sport.

"You can say the popularity of T20 cricket has affected ODI cricket but Test format will go on," he said.

Source: PTI
