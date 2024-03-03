Shubman Gill's solo grind sets tone for Dharamsala Test

IMAGE: Shubman Gill bats during practice session. Photograph Adnan Abidi/Reuters

While some Indian cricket stars enjoy a well-deserved break ahead of the final Test in Dharamsala, young gun Shubman Gill has chosen a different path.

Despite the 10-day hiatus between the fourth and fifth Tests against England, Gill was relentless in his pursuit of excellence. The 3-1 lead secured by India has already sealed the series, but Gill's commitment knows no bounds.

In a dedicated display of determination, the dynamic India No. 3 was captured training solo at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. This comes as no surprise, considering Gill was recently spotted honing his batting prowess alongside his father Lakhwinder Singh in the Mohali nets.

Gill's unwavering focus on preparation could be a game-changer in the upcoming dead rubber.

Stay tuned as Shubman Gill gears up to make an impact in Dharamsala!