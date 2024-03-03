News
Shubman Gill's solo grind sets tone for Dharamsala Test

Shubman Gill's solo grind sets tone for Dharamsala Test

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 03, 2024 12:18 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill bats during practice session. Photograph Adnan Abidi/Reuters

While some Indian cricket stars enjoy a well-deserved break ahead of the final Test in Dharamsala, young gun Shubman Gill has chosen a different path.

Despite the 10-day hiatus between the fourth and fifth Tests against England, Gill was relentless in his pursuit of excellence. The 3-1 lead secured by India has already sealed the series, but Gill's commitment knows no bounds.

 

In a dedicated display of determination, the dynamic India No. 3 was captured training solo at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. This comes as no surprise, considering Gill was recently spotted honing his batting prowess alongside his father Lakhwinder Singh in the Mohali nets.

Shubman Gill

Gill's unwavering focus on preparation could be a game-changer in the upcoming dead rubber.

Stay tuned as Shubman Gill gears up to make an impact in Dharamsala!

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

