HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pant hits bullseye off the field, eyes Ranji return on it

Pant hits bullseye off the field, eyes Ranji return on it

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 17:48 IST

x

Rishabh Pant tries his hand at archery and hits bulls-eye at first go

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant tries his hand at archery and hits bulls-eye at first go. Photographs: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant seems to be hitting the mark in more ways than one. The India wicketkeeper-batter, currently in the final phase of recovery from a foot fracture, surprised fans this week by showcasing a new skill -- archery.

In a video shared on Instagram, Pant confidently called out “bullseye” before releasing an arrow that struck the target dead centre on his very first attempt. He captioned the clip, “Not bad for the first try,” drawing cheers and heart emojis from fans eager to see him back in action.

 

Last week, he was captured trying his hand at golf.

Rishabh Pant hits bulls-eye

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hits bulls-eye. 

The light-hearted moment on Sunday, was a welcome glimpse into Pant’s upbeat mood as he continues his long road back to full fitness.

The 27-year-old suffered a fractured metatarsal during the Manchester Test in July, an injury that has sidelined him for months and ruled him out of the West Indies series and the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia.

Now, though, Pant looks poised to make his return to competitive cricket later this month. According to reports, he is likely to feature for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, pending final clearance from the BCCI’s medical team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Pant has been training regularly and sharing glimpses of his high-intensity sessions online. In one recent post, he declared, “Got me in the corner there, but I came out with flying colours,” signalling growing confidence in his recovery.

According to a senior DDCA official, Pant has already expressed his intent to play the Ranji Trophy matches in Delhi starting October 25, provided he receives fitness clearance. If all goes to plan, he is expected to lead Delhi before India’s home Test series against South Africa kicks off on November 14.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Campbell, Hope launch WI fightback after follow-on
PIX: Campbell, Hope launch WI fightback after follow-on
Windies pacer protests ICC fine for throw at Jaiswal
Windies pacer protests ICC fine for throw at Jaiswal
SEE: Lara's request to Jaiswal as legends watch WI wilt
SEE: Lara's request to Jaiswal as legends watch WI wilt
Run-machine Mandhana creates history, emulates Mithali
Run-machine Mandhana creates history, emulates Mithali
Tendulkar bats for fitter India with new venture
Tendulkar bats for fitter India with new venture

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa2:01

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside...

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Spotted with Wife Anjali in Bandra1:01

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Spotted with Wife Anjali...

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi3:00

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO