Pant hits bullseye off the field, eyes Ranji return on it

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant tries his hand at archery and hits bulls-eye at first go. Photographs: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant seems to be hitting the mark in more ways than one. The India wicketkeeper-batter, currently in the final phase of recovery from a foot fracture, surprised fans this week by showcasing a new skill -- archery.

In a video shared on Instagram, Pant confidently called out “bullseye” before releasing an arrow that struck the target dead centre on his very first attempt. He captioned the clip, “Not bad for the first try,” drawing cheers and heart emojis from fans eager to see him back in action.

Last week, he was captured trying his hand at golf.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hits bulls-eye.

The light-hearted moment on Sunday, was a welcome glimpse into Pant’s upbeat mood as he continues his long road back to full fitness.

The 27-year-old suffered a fractured metatarsal during the Manchester Test in July, an injury that has sidelined him for months and ruled him out of the West Indies series and the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia.

Now, though, Pant looks poised to make his return to competitive cricket later this month. According to reports, he is likely to feature for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, pending final clearance from the BCCI’s medical team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Pant has been training regularly and sharing glimpses of his high-intensity sessions online. In one recent post, he declared, “Got me in the corner there, but I came out with flying colours,” signalling growing confidence in his recovery.

According to a senior DDCA official, Pant has already expressed his intent to play the Ranji Trophy matches in Delhi starting October 25, provided he receives fitness clearance. If all goes to plan, he is expected to lead Delhi before India’s home Test series against South Africa kicks off on November 14.