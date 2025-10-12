HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tendulkar bats for fitter India with new venture

Tendulkar bats for fitter India with new venture

October 12, 2025 12:12 IST

Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and daughter Sara at the launch of Ten x You, his new athleisure brand on Friday

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and daughter Sara at the launch of Ten x You, his new athleisure brand on Friday. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

Sachin Tendulkar launched TEN x YOU, a new sports and athleisure brand under SRT10 Athleisure Pvt. Ltd., aiming to promote fitness and encourage more Indians -- especially children -- to play sport.

 

Co-founded with Karthik Gurumurthy and Karan Arora, TEN x YOU combines Tendulkar’s 24 years of international experience with contemporary design and technology to create products tailored for Indian athletes.

"The idea behind launching this brand was simple," Tendulkar said at the launch event on Friday.

"When I retired, I wanted to continue batting for India in a different way. We are a young nation, but are we fit and healthy? We can get fitter and healthier. The goal is to help transform India from a sports-loving nation into a sports-playing one."

Co-founder and CEO, Kartik Gurumurthy with Sachin Tendulkar  

IMAGE: Co-founder and CEO, Kartik Gurumurthy with Sachin Tendulkar.

The brand’s launch featured interactive zones, product trials, and demonstrations of the craftsmanship behind each item, including cricket shoes designed with an extra spike for added grip on Indian pitches -- a detail developed by Tendulkar himself.

Gurumurthy, the company’s CEO, said TEN x YOU was built on athlete insight and designed for Indian conditions.

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan at the launch

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan at the launch.

"TEN x YOU is insight-led and retail-ready. We wanted to bring in Sachin Tendulkar's experience and real-world insights from his journey to design products that become a go-to choice for every Indian, regardless of age or gender, and help them relive the youthful days of play.

"Our products reflect Sachin’s real-world experience. Indian feet are wider, our climate is different, and our bodies are built differently. Everything we make whether for professionals or everyday wear, is tested for comfort, durability, and style."

 

PIX: Kuldeep leaves WI reeling at 217 for 8 at lunch
UAE on cusp on FIFA World Cup spot; Iraq on course
Ronaldo left frustrated as Neves rescues Portugal
Why Sudharsan is not on field on Day 3
SA aim to continue momentum against Bangladesh
