HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Kuldeep leaves WI reeling at 217 for 8 at lunch on Day 3

PIX: Kuldeep leaves WI reeling at 217 for 8 at lunch on Day 3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 12:01 IST

x

IMAGES from Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies in New Delhi on Sunday.

Kuldeep Yadav of India celebrates the wicket of Shai Hope of West Indies.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav of India celebrates the wicket of Shai Hope of West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav produced a moment of magic to dismiss Shai Hope as the ineptness of the West Indies batting unit was once again laid bare, with the visitors staring down the barrel at 217 for eight at lunch on the third day of the second Test against India in New Delhi on Sunday.

 

West Indies now trail by 301 runs. India are expected to enforce a follow-on unless the Windies tail wags in the post-lunch session.

After Ravindra Jadeja got rid of the top-order on the second evening, it was Kuldeep who bowled a piece of beauty to dismiss Hope (36) and set the ball rolling for what is expected to be another big innings defeat for the West Indies.

Kuldeep Yadav of India celebrates the wicket of Tevin Imlach

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Tevin Imlach. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep (4/72), who was initially bringing his bowling arm down from a wider angle, got one closer to his head and fired it slightly quicker. There was appreciable drift as Hope played inside the line and it beat his outside edge to peg back the off-stump.

Once Hope was gone, hope of a revival for the visitors was out of the window. Tevin Imlach (21) played a leg-break on the backfoot only to be adjudged leg-before through DRS.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Justin Greaves 

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Justin Greaves. Photograph: BCCI

Justin Greaves (17) was never going to survive playing those dangerous reverse sweeps bowled on the stumps. Mohammed Siraj then got into the act taking the wicket of Jomel Warrican, who played one on.

Hope and Imlach tried to carry out a rescue job when Jasprit Bumrah (0/28) did not exactly look menacing in the morning. In fact both Hope and Imlach negotiated Bumrah comfortably and even Kuldeep was hit for a few fours.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Jomel Warrican.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Jomel Warrican. Photograph: BCCI

However once Kuldeep bowled that delivery to Hope, the floodgates opened. The following batters made a beeline towards the pavilion. In a space of seven overs, West Indies lost four wickets and were reduced to 175 for 8.

Kharry Pierre (19 batting) and Anderson Phillip (19 not out) added 42 runs for the ninth wicket to delay the inevitable. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

UAE on cusp on FIFA World Cup spot; Iraq on course
UAE on cusp on FIFA World Cup spot; Iraq on course
Ronaldo left frustrated as Neves rescues Portugal
Ronaldo left frustrated as Neves rescues Portugal
Why Sudharsan is not on field on Day 3
Why Sudharsan is not on field on Day 3
Chinappa enters Japan Open semifinals
Chinappa enters Japan Open semifinals
Asia Cup trophy won't be handed to India: Naqvi
Asia Cup trophy won't be handed to India: Naqvi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa2:01

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside...

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi3:00

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan graces red carpet of Filmfare Awards 20251:08

Shah Rukh Khan graces red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO