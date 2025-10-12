HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Run-machine Mandhana creates history, emulates Mithali

Run-machine Mandhana creates history, emulates Mithali

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

October 12, 2025 17:09 IST

Smriti Mandhana is only the 2nd Indian after Mithali Raj to score 5,000 runs in women's ODIs

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana is only the 2nd Indian after Mithali Raj to score 5,000 runs in women's ODIs. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Saturday became the first player in women's ODIs to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year, breaching the landmark during India's high-profile Women's World Cup group match against Australia, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The 29-year-old opener also completed 5,000 runs in women's ODIs, becoming only the fifth and second Indian batter after Mithali Raj to achieve the feat.

 

She is the youngest and fastest to the milestone, reaching it in 112 innings and 5,569 balls, surpassing Stafanie Taylor's 129 innings and Suzie Bates' 6,182 balls.

The elegant left-hander, who had endured a quiet start to the tournament, roared back to form in style smashing 80 off 66 balls (9x4s, 3x6s) and put together 155 runs opening stand with Pratika Rawal which was also the first century opening partnership of the competition.

Mandhana, who began the day on 982 runs from 17 matches, reached the 1,000-run landmark in the eighth over when she tore into Australian left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, smashing her for four, six and four in an over that yielded 16 runs.

Mandhana broke the long-standing record of Australia's Belinda Clark (970 runs in 1997) of the highest run-getter in a calendar year in women's ODIs.

She started her innings positively, opening her account with a boundary off the last ball of the first over from Kim Garth.

But it was Molineux's over that lit up the innings. Mandhana lofted the first ball over mid-on for four, defended the next, then launched the third ball for a six over long-on before pulling another boundary over square leg to seal her place in the record books.

Mandhana, who had scores of 8, 23 and 23 against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa respectively earlier in the tournament, looked a completely different batter against her favourite opposition after Australia opted to bowl.

She batted with fluency and authority, dissecting the field with precision and using her silken drives and aerial strokes to unsettle the Australian attack.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Lara's request to Jaiswal as legends watch WI wilt
SEE: Lara's request to Jaiswal as legends watch WI wilt
Windies pacer protests ICC fine for throw at Jaiswal
Windies pacer protests ICC fine for throw at Jaiswal
PIX: India enforce follow-on, WI 35 for 2 at tea
PIX: India enforce follow-on, WI 35 for 2 at tea
Ronaldo left frustrated as Neves rescues Portugal
Ronaldo left frustrated as Neves rescues Portugal
Tendulkar bats for fitter India with new venture
Tendulkar bats for fitter India with new venture

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th Filmfare Awards 3:44

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th...

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa2:01

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside...

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi3:00

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO