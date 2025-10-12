SEE: Lara's request to Jaiswal as legends watch WI wilt in New Delhi

IMAGE: Brian Lara (left) and Viv Richards (centre) watch proceedings of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Brian Lara/Facebook

West Indies legends Brian Lara and Viv Richards watched as India piled on the agony on Roston Chase and Co on Day 3 of the 2nd Test in New Delhi on Sunday.

Lara posted a picture on his social media handles, as he watched the proceedings of the ongoing Test in the company of the great 'Sir Viv'.

The duo watched as the Windies were made to follow-on after being shot out for 248 in reply to India's first innings total of 518-5 declared, conceding a lead of 270.

SEE: Brian Lara and Yashasvi Jaiswal chat. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Kuldeep Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 5-82 while fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3-46) also impressed with the ball for India.

Earlier, in a video posted by BCCI, Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen greeting Lara with a handshake and a hug. Lara requested the Indian opening batter: 'Don't beat our bowlers that bad,' to which Jaiswal replied with a smile: 'No. I'm only trying.'

While Lara and Jaiswal have never worked together in the Indian Premier League, the duo has interacted often when the former was team mentor at Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023.