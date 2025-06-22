HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pant applauded for enthralling century at Leeds

Pant applauded for enthralling century at Leeds

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 22, 2025 00:41 IST

x

Rishabh Pant scored 134 off 178 balls on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Leeds on Saturday

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant scored 134 off 178 balls on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Leeds on Saturday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

At Headingley, where overcast skies often dominate play, it was Rishabh Pant who brought the sunshine and a whole lot of swagger.

 

In an innings that had flair stitched into every shot, India’s vice-captain unleashed a breathtaking century that had everyone rising to their feet in admiration. Pant’s 146-ball ton on Day 2 of the opening Test against England was not just a milestone, but a spectacle.

True to form, Pant brought up his seventh Test hundred in the most Pant-esque way possible, with a soaring one-handed six off Shoaib Bashir. And as if the audacity of the shot wasn’t enough, he followed it with a gravity-defying somersault that had captain Shubman Gill rushing in for an exuberant embrace.

From the commentary box to social media, the reactions were instant.

'Rishabh’s celebration is as entertaining as his batting. Well done, Rishabh,' tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan couldn’t help but admire Pant’s fearless approach. 'Apni sharto pe khelna Rishabh Pant ne nahi chhora. Brilliant 100,' he posted, a nod to Pant’s unshakeable commitment to his own brand of cricket.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin summed it up in a single sentence. 'Rishabh Pant is now committed to entertaining us. #INDvsENG.'

And entertain he did.

With this knock, the 27-year-old left-hander now holds the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. This was also his fifth century in SENA countries, the most by any Asian batter, with three in England and one each in Australia and South Africa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Pope hits ton but Bumrah, Pant take honours
PIX: Pope hits ton but Bumrah, Pant take honours
Bumrah, Pant enter record books on Day 2 at Headingley
Bumrah, Pant enter record books on Day 2 at Headingley
PIX: Record-breaking Pant brings out pyrotechnics
PIX: Record-breaking Pant brings out pyrotechnics
Wood hails 'game-changer' Bumrah as he rattles England
Wood hails 'game-changer' Bumrah as he rattles England
India's youth match legends' Leeds feat
India's youth match legends' Leeds feat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of The Most Expensive Foods On The Planet

webstory image 2

8 Monsoon Songs Based On Raags

webstory image 3

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

VIDEOS

Amruta Fadnavis, Nushrratt Bharuccha perform yoga4:37

Amruta Fadnavis, Nushrratt Bharuccha perform yoga

PM Modi participates in International Yoga Day in Vizag3:26

PM Modi participates in International Yoga Day in Vizag

Video: Yoga enthusiasts perform asanas in water pool in Surat1:31

Video: Yoga enthusiasts perform asanas in water pool in...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD