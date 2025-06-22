Pant applauded for enthralling century at Leeds

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant scored 134 off 178 balls on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Leeds on Saturday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

At Headingley, where overcast skies often dominate play, it was Rishabh Pant who brought the sunshine and a whole lot of swagger.

In an innings that had flair stitched into every shot, India’s vice-captain unleashed a breathtaking century that had everyone rising to their feet in admiration. Pant’s 146-ball ton on Day 2 of the opening Test against England was not just a milestone, but a spectacle.

True to form, Pant brought up his seventh Test hundred in the most Pant-esque way possible, with a soaring one-handed six off Shoaib Bashir. And as if the audacity of the shot wasn’t enough, he followed it with a gravity-defying somersault that had captain Shubman Gill rushing in for an exuberant embrace.

From the commentary box to social media, the reactions were instant.

'Rishabh’s celebration is as entertaining as his batting. Well done, Rishabh,' tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan couldn’t help but admire Pant’s fearless approach. 'Apni sharto pe khelna Rishabh Pant ne nahi chhora. Brilliant 100,' he posted, a nod to Pant’s unshakeable commitment to his own brand of cricket.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin summed it up in a single sentence. 'Rishabh Pant is now committed to entertaining us. #INDvsENG.'

And entertain he did.

With this knock, the 27-year-old left-hander now holds the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. This was also his fifth century in SENA countries, the most by any Asian batter, with three in England and one each in Australia and South Africa.