PIX: Record-breaking Pant brings out pyrotechnics

PIX: Record-breaking Pant brings out pyrotechnics

June 21, 2025 17:18 IST

Rishabh Pant celebrates his century with a somersault

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his century, on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Headingley, with a somersault. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant struck a belligerent century on Day 2 of the opening Headingley Test at Leeds on Saturday. 

Pant completed his century in grand style, coming down the track and swinging Bashir over midwicket for a one-handed six, bringing up his seventh Test hundred, from 146 balls.

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after reaching his century

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after reaching his century on Saturday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Pant now has three Test centuries on English soil. No other visiting wicketkeeper has scored more than one 

The 28-year-old now has more Test hundreds by an Indian wicket-keeper bettering Mahendra Singh Dhoni who scored 6 tons in 90 Tests.

