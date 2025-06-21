PIX: Record-breaking Pant brings out pyrotechnics

India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant struck a belligerent century on Day 2 of the opening Headingley Test at Leeds on Saturday.
Pant completed his century in grand style, coming down the track and swinging Bashir over midwicket for a one-handed six, bringing up his seventh Test hundred, from 146 balls.
Pant now has three Test centuries on English soil. No other visiting wicketkeeper has scored more than one
The 28-year-old now has more Test hundreds by an Indian wicket-keeper bettering Mahendra Singh Dhoni who scored 6 tons in 90 Tests.