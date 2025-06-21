PIX: Record-breaking Pant brings out pyrotechnics

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his century, on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Headingley, with a somersault. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant struck a belligerent century on Day 2 of the opening Headingley Test at Leeds on Saturday.

Pant completed his century in grand style, coming down the track and swinging Bashir over midwicket for a one-handed six, bringing up his seventh Test hundred, from 146 balls.

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after reaching his century on Saturday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Pant now has three Test centuries on English soil. No other visiting wicketkeeper has scored more than one

The 28-year-old now has more Test hundreds by an Indian wicket-keeper bettering Mahendra Singh Dhoni who scored 6 tons in 90 Tests.