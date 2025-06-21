Leeds: India's young trio matches legends' 23-year-old feat

IMAGE: India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) acknowledges his century as Saurav Ganguly (R) looks on during the second day's play of the third Test against England at Headingley in Leeds, on August 23, 2002. Photograph: Darren Staples DS/Reuters

The hundreds of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening Test offered a warm walk back to a windy August 22 years ago when India's batting pillars of yore Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly tormented England at the very same Headingley with centuries of their own.

The stalwarts' hundreds then paved the way for a massive Indian win, and here in Leeds, the 'Next Gen' Indian stars' stellar effort has given their side a potential shot at a famous victory.

Back in 2002, the hundreds by the troika and India drawing the Test series heralded a new chapter in the country's cricketing landscape as it gradually began to wash away the tag of 'Tigers at Home, Lambs Abroad.'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored tons on Day 1 on Friday, and paved pivotal roles in setting the tone for India in the opening Test at Headlngley. Photograph: BCCI/X

But the task that awaits the likes of Jaiswal and Gill is quite different.

India is now a team adept in touring but they need to step into the Size 16 shoes of some giants who made the team a force to reckon with away from home.

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid celebrates his century on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Headingley. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters

Here's a quick look back to the day when India erased a good chunk of the stigma of being poor travellers.

India had pummelled England by an innings and 46 runs after burying the home side under a mountain of runs in the first innings.

The commanding win, undoubtedly, was set up by first-innings tons from Dravid (148), Tendulkar (193) and captain Ganguly (128) as India posted a mammoth 628 for eight declared.

It also was the first strong impression that Sanjay Bangar, who later went on to become a successful batting coach, made on Test cricket with a resolute 236-ball 68 while opening the innings.

A look at the scorecard would say that batting heavyweights Virender Sehwag (8) and VVS Laxman (6) missed out, but India were not complaining as the bowlers completed the demolition job, making the most of the efforts that the batters produced.

Spinners Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh claimed three wickets apiece while fast bowlers Zaheer Khan and, now the chairman of India selectors, Ajit Agarkar, grabbed a couple of sticks each.

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh celebrate winning the third Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 26, 2002. Photograph: Tom Shaw/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

England were shot out for a poor 273 despite Alec Stewart's valiant 78 not out in the first innings. Asked to follow-on, the English response was no better despite skipper Nasser Hussain's 110 and another gritty show with the bat from Stewart who made 47.

Agarkar trapped Michael Vaughan leg-before for the first breakthrough but it was Kumble who made the strongest mark, taking a four-for in the second innings.

A collective bowling show then ensured a series-levelling win as India returned home with the four-match series drawn 1-1.

What could be the fate of the series, which is currently underway in England? Will it shape the destiny of a few rare young talents? Time will tell!