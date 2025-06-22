HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Wood hails 'game-changer' Bumrah as he rattles England

Wood hails 'game-changer' Bumrah as he rattles England

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 22, 2025 00:01 IST

x

 Jasprit Bumrah finished Day 2 with figures of 3 for 48

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah finished Day 2 with figures of 3 for 48. Photograph: BCCI/X

England speedster Mark Wood didn’t mince words when he lauded India’s Jasprit Bumrah, calling him the “best bowler in the world”, a tag the Indian ace seemed eager to validate almost instantly on the field.

“Bumrah is phenomenal. He’s dangerous, deceptive, and incredibly hard to face. He’s quicker than he looks and can impact the game at any stage,” Wood said on Sky Sports, adding that the 31-year-old’s ability to swing momentum made him a standout performer across formats.

 

Just as Wood’s praise reverberated across the commentary box, Bumrah delivered.

In a blistering opening spell, Bumrah knocked over Zak Crawley with a delivery that had “magic” written all over it. Shaping in from a good length and straightening viciously off the deck, the ball kissed the outside edge of Crawley’s bat as he shaped for a flick. Karun Nair did the rest, pouching a sharp catch at slip to send the opener back for 4 off 6 balls.

If Crawley was stunned, Ben Duckett was lucky. In the final ball of Bumrah’s seventh over, Duckett slashed one hard toward Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. Jadeja got hands to it, but the ball popped out and it was a missed chance that handed Duckett a lifeline at 15.

Bumrah, however, was far from done.

Returning after lunch, he prised out Duckett for 62, before striking late in the day to remove England’s mainstay Joe Root, who edged one to the slips for 28.

In vintage Bumrah fashion, the damage was quiet but clinical and unmistakably game-changing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah, Pant enter record books on Day 2 at Headingley
Bumrah, Pant enter record books on Day 2 at Headingley
India must win Leeds Test, says former skipper
India must win Leeds Test, says former skipper
PIX: England batters fight back after Bumrah strikes
PIX: England batters fight back after Bumrah strikes
Sachin breaks down Pant's 'clever' strategy
Sachin breaks down Pant's 'clever' strategy
PIX: Record-breaking Pant brings out pyrotechnics
PIX: Record-breaking Pant brings out pyrotechnics

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Monsoon Songs Based On Raags

webstory image 2

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

webstory image 3

Vanilla Panna Cotta: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Video: Yoga enthusiasts perform asanas in water pool in Surat1:31

Video: Yoga enthusiasts perform asanas in water pool in...

Watch: President Murmu joins Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun2:29

Watch: President Murmu joins Yoga Day celebrations in...

'Budha nahi hoon, Jawan hoon', Dharmendra hails Yoga's power3:41

'Budha nahi hoon, Jawan hoon', Dharmendra hails Yoga's power

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD