Wood hails 'game-changer' Bumrah as he rattles England

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah finished Day 2 with figures of 3 for 48. Photograph: BCCI/X

England speedster Mark Wood didn’t mince words when he lauded India’s Jasprit Bumrah, calling him the “best bowler in the world”, a tag the Indian ace seemed eager to validate almost instantly on the field.

“Bumrah is phenomenal. He’s dangerous, deceptive, and incredibly hard to face. He’s quicker than he looks and can impact the game at any stage,” Wood said on Sky Sports, adding that the 31-year-old’s ability to swing momentum made him a standout performer across formats.

Just as Wood’s praise reverberated across the commentary box, Bumrah delivered.

In a blistering opening spell, Bumrah knocked over Zak Crawley with a delivery that had “magic” written all over it. Shaping in from a good length and straightening viciously off the deck, the ball kissed the outside edge of Crawley’s bat as he shaped for a flick. Karun Nair did the rest, pouching a sharp catch at slip to send the opener back for 4 off 6 balls.

If Crawley was stunned, Ben Duckett was lucky. In the final ball of Bumrah’s seventh over, Duckett slashed one hard toward Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. Jadeja got hands to it, but the ball popped out and it was a missed chance that handed Duckett a lifeline at 15.

Bumrah, however, was far from done.

Returning after lunch, he prised out Duckett for 62, before striking late in the day to remove England’s mainstay Joe Root, who edged one to the slips for 28.

In vintage Bumrah fashion, the damage was quiet but clinical and unmistakably game-changing.