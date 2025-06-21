HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bumrah, Pant enter record books on Day 2 at Headingley

Bumrah, Pant enter record books on Day 2 at Headingley

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
June 21, 2025 23:47 IST

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after bowling out England's Ben Duckett. With this, he overtook Pakistani great Wasim Akram to become Asia's most successful bowler in SENA.

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after bowling out England's Ben Duckett. With this, he overtook Pakistani great Wasim Akram to become Asia's most successful bowler in SENA. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah overtook Pakistani icon Wasim Akram to become the top wicket-taking Asian bowler in the South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions.

Bumrah achieved this accomplishment during his side's first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.

 

After removing Zak Crawley early in the innings, he got to the milestone after having opener Ben Duckett bowed out for 62 just after tea.

In 32 Tests in SENA, Bumrah now has 147 wickets at an average of 21.03, with best bowling figures of 6 for 33.

He has taken nine five-wicket hauls in SENA conditions.

In all SENA countries, Bumrah has achieved most success is Australia, having taken 64 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.15, with best figures of 6/33. He took four five-wicket hauls in Australia and came into England after a 32-wicket tour to Australia.

England has also been a happy hunting ground for Bumrah, with 39 scalps so far in 10 matches at an average of 26.02, with best figures of 5/64 and two five-wicket hauls.

Pakistani legend Akram, on the other hand, took 146 wickets in the same number of Tests at an average of 24.11, with best figures of 7/119. He took 11 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls in SENA.

Pant becomes India's top six-hitter in WTC history

Rishabh Pant plays the pull shot

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant plays the pull shot. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant overtook former skipper Rohit Sharma, becoming the team's leading six-hitter in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history.

During his knock of 134 in 178 balls on Day 2, Pant smashed 12 fours and six sixes, scoring at a run-rate of above 75.

With this, Pant's six count in WTC has gone up to 62, overtaking Rohit's tally of 56 in 40 Tests.

The 27-year-old has smashed these sixes in just 35 matches, scoring a total of 2,386 runs at an average of 41.85 with five centuries and 13 fifties in his WTC career.

The leading six-hitter in ICC WTC history is England skipper Ben Stokes, who has smashed 83 sixes in 54 Tests.

REDIFF CRICKET
