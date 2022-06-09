Pant and Hardik Ready for Thursday's Game

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Indian and South African T20 teams as they practiced for today's first T20 game at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, captain and vice-captain for the 5 match T20 series, warm up.

IMAGE: Pant, who got the captain's job after K L Rahul was ruled out of the series with a groin injury, limbers up during the practice session.

IMAGE: Hardik, who is back in the Indian team, will be keen to prove that his brilliance as a cricketer and captain during IPL 2022 was no fluke.

IMAGE: Hardik led debutants Gujarat Titans to its first IPL title.

IMAGE: Rishabh led the Delhi Capitals during IPL 2022, but his team didn't make the playoffs. He can count on two IPL 2022 skippers for advice during the South Africa games -- Hardik and Kolkata Knight Riders' Shreyas Iyer.

IMAGE: Head Coach Rahul Dravid, second from right, in discussion with Batting Coach Vikram Rathore, second from left, Spinning Coach Sairaj Bahutule, left, and Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey, right, during Wednesday's nets session.

IMAGE: Ground staff hard at work to create optimum conditions for Thursday's T20 tie.

IMAGE: Will the pitch take spin? Dravid and his team check the playing field for Thursday's game.

IMAGE: David Miller was a revelation playing for Hardik's side in IPL 2022 and like his GT skipper returns to his country's team after a spell out in the cold.

