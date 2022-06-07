Team India Hits The Nets!

Indian cricket will begin its new season with a five-match T20I series against South Africa in Delhi on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The Indians will aim to create a world record for the most consecutive victories in T20 Internationals in the series opener.

Currently, India hold the record jointly with Afghanistan and Romania with 12 successive wins.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid oversaw proceedings as the K L Rahul-led team started preparations with their first nets session at the Arun Jaitely stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Hardik Pandya was missing from the nets as he has not joined the team yet along with Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal.

For glimpses from India's nets session, please click on the images.

IMAGE: K L Rahul will lead the Indian team in Rohit Sharma's absence. Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the South Africa series. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer will hope to seal his place in the middle order. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul speaks to Batting Coach Vikram Rathore. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The players warm up during a practice session. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: India will aim for a world record 13th successive victory in the series opener. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Umran Malik gets some tips from the coach. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik will look to make an impact with the bat lower down the order, with an eye on this year's T20 World Cup. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Umran Malik bowled at an impressive pace as he bowled against Rishabh Pant who showed his attacking prowess with some big hits. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com