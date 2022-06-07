News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Hits The Nets!

Team India Hits The Nets!

By Rediff Cricket
June 07, 2022 09:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian cricket will begin its new season with a five-match T20I series against South Africa in Delhi on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The Indians will aim to create a world record for the most consecutive victories in T20 Internationals in the series opener.

Currently, India hold the record jointly with Afghanistan and Romania with 12 successive wins.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid oversaw proceedings as the K L Rahul-led team started preparations with their first nets session at the Arun Jaitely stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Hardik Pandya was missing from the nets as he has not joined the team yet along with Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal.

For glimpses from India's nets session, please click on the images.

 

 

IMAGE: K L Rahul will lead the Indian team in Rohit Sharma's absence. Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the South Africa series. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer will hope to seal his place in the middle order. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul speaks to Batting Coach Vikram Rathore. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The players warm up during a practice session. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: India will aim for a world record 13th successive victory in the series opener. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Umran Malik gets some tips from the coach. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik will look to make an impact with the bat lower down the order, with an eye on this year's T20 World Cup. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Umran Malik bowled at an impressive pace as he bowled against Rishabh Pant who showed his attacking prowess with some big hits. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Pretorius wants to inculcate Dhoni's calmness
Pretorius wants to inculcate Dhoni's calmness
Dhanashree is not Yuzi's 'first love'
Dhanashree is not Yuzi's 'first love'
T20 WC: DK As 'Keeper Instead Of Pant?
T20 WC: DK As 'Keeper Instead Of Pant?
'CM Supports Naga Rebels, Must Be Sacked'
'CM Supports Naga Rebels, Must Be Sacked'
Cool Style Tips From Suhana Khan!
Cool Style Tips From Suhana Khan!
UK PM survives confidence vote over Partygate scandal
UK PM survives confidence vote over Partygate scandal
NDA 11,000 Votes Short In Presidential Poll
NDA 11,000 Votes Short In Presidential Poll

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Team India starts practice without Hardik against SA

Team India starts practice without Hardik against SA

Arshdeep looks better than Umran at nets

Arshdeep looks better than Umran at nets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances