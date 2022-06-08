India, SA Warm Up for Thursday's Game

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Indian and South African T20 teams as they practiced for Thursday's first T20 game at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.
IMAGE: Practising hard: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.
All photographs: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Warm up before practice.
IMAGE: Will Umran Malik make his international debut on Thursday?
IMAGE: Batting Coach Vikram Rathore's joy of having Hardik Pandya back in the side is obvious.
IMAGE: Indian cricket fans are thrilled to see KulCha -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav -- back in the team.
IMAGE: Hardik limbers up during practice.
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan sweat it out.
IMAGE: Head Coach Rahul Dravid has so many exciting talents to choose for the five match series against South Africa. Each game will be an audition for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year
IMAGE: South Africans Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks chill after their practice session.
IMAGE: It's volleyball time for the South Africans with a make shift net.
IMAGE: Quinny, Rassie, Reeza and others have some fun on the mobile phone.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com