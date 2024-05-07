News
Rediff.com  » Business » Household savings dip over Rs 9 lakh cr in 3 years

Household savings dip over Rs 9 lakh cr in 3 years

Source: PTI
May 07, 2024 23:28 IST
Net household savings declined sharply by Rs 9 lakh crore to Rs 14.16 lakh crore in three years to 2022-23, according to the latest National Account Statistics 2024 of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Savings width=

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The net household savings peaked at Rs 23.29 lakh crore in 2020-21.

These have been on the decline since then, the data showed.

 

The net household savings declined to Rs 17.12 lakh crore in 2021-22 and dipped further to a five-year low of Rs 14.16 lakh crore in 2022-23.

The previous low of net household savings was Rs 13.05 lakh crore in 2017-18 which increased to Rs 14.92 lakh crore in 2018-19 and Rs 15.49 lakh crore in 2019-20.

The data showed that the investment in mutual funds almost trebled to Rs 1.79 lakh crore in 2022-23 in three years from Rs 64,084 crore in 2020-21.

It was Rs 1.6 lakh crore in 2021-22.

The household investment in shares and debentures almost doubled to Rs 2.06 lakh crore in 2022-23 from Rs 1.07 lakh crore in three years from 2020-21.

It was Rs 2.14 lakh crore in 2021-22.

Bank advances (loans) to households have also doubled in three years to Rs 11.88 lakh crore in 2022-23 from Rs 6.05 lakh crore in 2020-21. It was Rs 7.69 lakh crore in 2021-22.

Loans to households by financial corporations and non-banking financial corporations increased also fourfold to Rs 3.33 lakh crore in 2022-23 from Rs 93,723 crore in 2020-21. It was 1.92 lakh crore in 2021-22.

