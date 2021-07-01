Now, Dhawan, Shaw play guessing game

July 01, 2021 14:14 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's limited-overs cricket team is in great spirits ahead of the start of the three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka.

The BCCI has been sharing nuggets as the players gear up for what would be their first hand at professional cricket since the IPL.

The Board introduced an interesting game on Twitter to entertain and keep its followers engaged. The competition is called the 'guessing game'.

There must be at least two participants to play the game. India Captain Shikhar Dhawan and his Delhi Capitals and national team-mate Prithvi Shaw were the first to play the game.

'There is loud music playing in your ears. Your team-mate is mimicking and pronouncing words. This guessing game very soon takes a funny turn. Presenting: Its music and mime -- Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.'

The video begins with Shaw explaining the rules of the game to Dhawan as well as the audience. After that, he picks up a card from the table chosen by Dhawan to start the game.

The whole idea of the game is for the person to guess the words while being distracted by the music.

'There are two sets of cards. One has names of Indian players travelling to Sri Lanka and other has a list of food items. You have to touch one and I would use my lips to tell you to guess. But you will have headphones plugged in your ears,' Shaw instructs Dhawan in the video.

And that's where the game turned funny. The first name which Shaw whispered was that of Ishan Kishan, which Dhawan got wrong at his first attempt. He said Manish Pandey, but corrected his guess shortly after.

Dhawan was spot on with his next guess, which was none other than Shaw. He next whispered 'Rahul Dravid', to which Dhawan responded by saying 'How is Rahulbhai in the list of players?',' as both cricketers broke into laughter.