Home  » Cricket » Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe to clinch ODI series

Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe to clinch ODI series

November 28, 2024 20:44 IST
Pakistan's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: Pakistan registered a thumping 99-run win over Zimbabwe in the third ODI in Bulawayo on Thursday to claim the three-match series 2-1. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Kamran Ghulam’s maiden One-Day International century for Pakistan powered them to a thumping 99-run win over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Thursday and victory in the three-match series.

Kamran scored 103 as Pakistan chose to bat first and put up a formidable total of 303 at Queens Sports Club with Zimbabwe scoring 204 in reply.

All Pakistan’s batters got off to good starts with Abdullah Shafique contributing 50 but it was wayward bowling in the last five overs that saw Pakistan add 69 runs to take their tally over 300.

Captain Craig Ervine scored 51 in Zimbabwe’s reply but they were never in touch with the required run rate and were eventually bowled out in 40.1

overs.

Zimbabwe won the opening ODI by 80 runs on the DLS method on Sunday in a surprise start to the series but Pakistan dominated on Tuesday to win by 10 wickets and level the series, with all the matches played in Bulawayo.

 

The two countries now play a three-match T20 International series at the Queens Sports Club, starting on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
