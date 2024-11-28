India, Watch Out For Beau Webster

Beau Webster is just the second player in the Sheffield Shield competition's 132-year history to score more than 900 runs and take 30 wickets in a season.

IMAGE: Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster, who was called up for the day night Test, will join the Australian squad in Adelaide next week. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au

All-rounder Beau Webster who has been added to the Australian squad for the second Test against India as cover for Mitchell Marsh, is ready to 'grab it with both hands' if included in the Playing XI for the 2nd Test.

Webster, a right-hand pace all-rounder like Marsh, has been the stand out performer in the Sheffield Shield over the past two years. He has collected 1,788 runs including five hundreds and nine fifties.

He starred in Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales earlier this week, striking a 61 and 49 besides taking five wickets.

'I'd be comfortable to do whatever they require; I feel like I've done it all in the last 10 years at the top and in the middle,' Webster, who turns 31 on Sunday, December 1, told cricket.com.au after being included in the 14-man squad for the day-night fixture at the Adelaide Oval beginning on December 6.

'It's nice to be in and around it and I can't wait to get training and just be around the Test setup. I'm certainly not going to hit a lot more balls now I've been added to the squad or do anything outrageous. What I've been doing the last few years has worked for me and I'll stick to that pretty closely,' he added.

'I've been in good form for a while now -- I'm hoping to carry that on and keep pressing my case.

'Being added to the squad is one thing, to debut is another -- if I do, I'll be stoked and try and grab it with both hands,' he added.

Webster averaged 52 with the bat in his second Shield season as a fully-fledged pace-bowling allrounder, 43 in the next and 59 last summer while also collecting 55 wickets at a strike rate of 67 across those three years.

Last season, he became just the second player in the competition's 132-year history to score more than 900 runs and take 30 wickets in a season. The legendary Gary Sobers was the first to achieve the feat.

This summer he scored 448 runs at 56 and 16 wickets in six first-class outings, which includes scores of 61 n.o. and 46 n.o. and hauls of 3-19 and 3-49 in Australia A's 2-0 series victory over India A earlier this month.

He was the second highest run-getter for Australia A behind compatriot Nathan McSweeney, collecting 145 runs across four innings at an impressive average of 72.50.

With the ball, he became the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Brendan Doggett, both taking seven scalps each.

'To get a few runs and wickets (for Australia A) was pleasing against a strong Indian side. Any time you're playing 'A' cricket, it's the one step below Test level, so it does hold you in good stead.

'To get the call from 'Bails' (men's selection chairperson George Bailey) at the end of the NSW game was a really proud moment and I can't wait to get stuck in.'

Meanwhile, retired wicket-keeper batter Ian Healy urged the team think-tank to seriously consider handing Webster a Test cap in the pink ball Test next week.

'Get him in,' Healy said on SEN Radio. 'I don't really like just adding him to the squad unless he's going to play, drop the 12th man.'

'He's massive, he's 2m tall and he's performed at every level -- youth cricket, 2nd XI, Australia A and Shield level,' Healy, a veteran of 119 Tests, said.

'He's an all-rounder, he's consistent, bat good under pressure and it might be time. That could be the way that we fill in a batting position, Mitch Marsh moves up if he is injury-free and then an all-rounder comes in.'