Australian PM Hosts Rohit & Co

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted a reception for the Indian Test cricket team in Canberra on Thursday.
Rohit Sharma and Co travelled to Canberra for a two-day pink ball practice match against the Australian PM's XI from November 30.
The game will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
'Hon Prime Minister @AlboMP graciously hosted a Reception at the Federal Parliament House on the occasion of Prime Minister's XI vs India at Manuka Oval in the nation's capital. Looking forward to a great game of cricket this weekend ahead of the next Test match at Adelaide,' the Indian high commission in Canberra posted on its X handle.
The PM's XI led by Jack Edwards also called on Albanese.
'Big challenge ahead for the PM's XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side. But as I said to PM @narendramodi, I'm backing the Aussies to get the job done,' Albanese posted on X alongside pics from the event.
Albanese and Prime Minister Narendra D Modi had met players of both teams during a Test in Ahmedabad last year when the Australian PM was in India on an official visit.
The two-day match will serve as good preparation for the day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6.