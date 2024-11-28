News
Australian PM Hosts Rohit & Co

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 28, 2024 18:10 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is flanked by Indian Test captain Rohit Sharna and Australian PM's XI captain at a reception in Canberra on Thursday

IMAGE: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is flanked by Rohit Sharna and Australian PM's XI Captain Jack Edwards at a reception hosted at the federal Parliament house in Canberra, November 28, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anthony Albanese/X
 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted a reception for the Indian Test cricket team in Canberra on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma and Co travelled to Canberra for a two-day pink ball practice match against the Australian PM's XI from November 30.

The game will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Indian cricket players have a chat with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

IMAGE: The cricket players have a chat with Aussie PM Albanese. Photograph: Kind courtesy High Commission of India, Canberra/X

'Hon Prime Minister @AlboMP graciously hosted a Reception at the Federal Parliament House on the occasion of Prime Minister's XI vs India at Manuka Oval in the nation's capital. Looking forward to a great game of cricket this weekend ahead of the next Test match at Adelaide,' the Indian high commission in Canberra posted on its X handle.

The PM's XI led by Jack Edwards also called on Albanese.

Rohit Sharma speaks

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma addresses the audience at the federal Parliament house in Canberra. Photograph: Kind courtesy High Commission of India, Canberra/X

'Big challenge ahead for the PM's XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side. But as I said to PM @narendramodi, I'm backing the Aussies to get the job done,' Albanese posted on X alongside pics from the event.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

IMAGE: Albanese speaks at the event. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anthony Albanese/X

Albanese and Prime Minister Narendra D Modi had met players of both teams during a Test in Ahmedabad last year when the Australian PM was in India on an official visit.

The two-day match will serve as good preparation for the day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6.

REDIFF CRICKET
