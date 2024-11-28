News
India Arrive In Canberra For Game

India Arrive In Canberra For Game

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 28, 2024 12:17 IST
SEE: Team India arrives in Canberra for a mid-series tour match. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Buoyed by their win in the first Test in Perth, the Indian cricket team arrived in Canberra for the mid-series two-day game against the Australia Prime Minister's XI on November 30 and December 1 ahead of the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide on December 6.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the Perth Test, will have valuable match practice ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide.

India last played a Pink Ball Test against Sri Lanka at home during the 2021/2022 season. India's last day-night Test in Australia ended in ignominous defeat after the side was skittled out for its lowest Test total (36) during the 2020/2021 series.

SQUADS

Prime Minister's XI: Jack Edwards (captain), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal.

Rohit Sharma

REDIFF CRICKET
Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

