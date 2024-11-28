News
Home  » Cricket » If India can't play in Pakistan, then..: PCB warns ICC

If India can't play in Pakistan, then..: PCB warns ICC

Source: PTI
November 28, 2024 20:09 IST
'If India can't play in Pakistan, then in future there would be Hybrid models in all ICC events in India right until 2031.'

Pakistan cricket fans

IMAGE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has been rigid in its opposition to the hybrid model and had advised the ICC to look at other options to stage the Champions Trophy. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board informed the International Cricket Council on Thursday that it will not accept the Hybrid model for next year's ICC Champions Trophy, and asked the global governing body not to discuss the option in Friday's board meeting.

The ICC has convened a meeting of the executive members virtually to resolve the scheduling imbroglio surrounding the marquee event after India's refusal to send the team across the border.

"I can confirm that PCB has a few hours back told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is not acceptable to them," a  source told PTI.

The PCB has been rigid in its opposition to the hybrid model and had advised the ICC to look at other options to stage the Champions Trophy.

The PCB maintained that having a Hybrid model would mean giving preferential treatment to India.

"I can confirm initially the PCB had looked at the possibility of a Hybrid model on the condition that if India can't play in Pakistan, then in future there would be Hybrid models in all ICC events in India right until 2031 (ODI World Cup in India and Bangladesh) as Pakistan would not go and play in India," the source said.

Another source confirmed that PCB has also reminded the ICC to inform whether the BCCI had submitted a letter in writing from their government stating that clearance was not given to the Indian team to play in Pakistan.

 

>"Under ICC regulations if any team says its government is not allowing it to play in another nation on whatever grounds that board has to submit their government's directives in writing which we have not seen so far," the source said.

He said the PCB had acknowledged the contribution of the BCCI and Indian market in ICC's income generation but reminded the ICC that as per numbers from the last few global events Pakistan also played a major part in ensuring the revenues through their matches against India.

He said the ICC is yet to confirm the timing of the virtual meeting.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
