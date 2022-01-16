Pakistan cricketers react to Kohli's announcement

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Virat Kohli brought an end to his stint as Team India captain on Saturday, bringing an end to a seven-year-old legacy, in which he led Team India to new heights.

Following his announcement, several cricketers took to social media to express their gratitude towards Kohli.

Several cricketers and fans from Pakistan hailed the 33-year-old's contribution to the sport, with emerging speedster Naseem Shah calling him an 'inspiration'.

Azar Mehmood: A remarkable journey, career and perseverance which brought us great cricket and entertainment. A brilliant inspiring player of the sport takes a bow. Well done @imVkohli in all your efforts and leading a team with such poise and dignity. Go well !

Mohammad Amir: @imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and off the field.

Ahmad Shahzad: That flare of passion with which you led your side was visible in your captaincy. It’s been 7 years of fearless leadership, quality spirit of cricket and a great ambassadorship of the game. Best wishes for the future bro @imVkohli, keep rocking!

Bazid Khan: End of an era. Hopefully we will see his elite level batting form return

Humayoun Ahmed Khan: You took the Indian Test cricket to unprecedented heights. Should be proud of how you have led your side. Big fan from Pakistan.