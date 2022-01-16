News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli's decision is personal; BCCI respects it: Ganguly

Kohli's decision is personal; BCCI respects it: Ganguly

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 16, 2022 11:33 IST
Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hailed Virat Kohli, saying he will always be an important member to take India’s cricket team to newer heights in the future. Photograph: PTI

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lauded Virat Kohli for taking the team forward in all forms of cricket during his stint as India skipper, but said his decision to quit Test captaincy is a personal one.

Kohli ended his seven-year reign as India's most successful Test captain on Saturday, a day after an unexpected 1-2 series defeat to South Africa.

 

Under Kohli, India won 40 of 68 Tests, which includes memorable series triumphs in England and Australia.

"Under Virat's leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game.. his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done .. @BCCI @imVkohli," Ganguly tweeted.

While Kohli is India's most successful Test skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is second in the list with 27 victories in 60 games. Ganguly ranks third with 21 victories.

Internationally, Kohli ranks fourth in the list of most victories as Test captain, behind South Africa's Graeme Smith (53) and the Australian duo of Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41).

Kohli, who was handed the reins of the Test side back in 2014 after Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia, made the announcement in the backdrop of his tense relationship with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which removed him as ODI captain after the star batter himself decided to give up T20 captaincy.

A massive controversy erupted when Ganguly and the chief selector contradicted Kohli's claim that he was not asked to stay back as T20 captain.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
