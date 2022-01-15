'Shocked by Kohli's decision to step down as Test captain'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's decision to leave Test captaincy came a day after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa . Photograph: Getty Images

Former India batter Suresh Raina on Saturday said that he is shocked to see Virat Kohli stepping down as the Test captain.

Kohli on Saturday announced that he is stepping down as the captain of the Indian Test team. Last year, the 33-year-old had stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one captain for the white-ball format.

"Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he'd continue to shine for India as a player," Raina tweeted.

"When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a Test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas Test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign," wrote former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

The great Virender Sehwag wrote: Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat."

"It's always an honour to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotional heavy moment. A journey well-travelled," added former India skipper Mohamad Azharuddin.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan wrote: "Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in Test cricket @imVkohli's name will be up there, not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli."

Meanwhile, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said that there is no doubt that Virat Kohli is the most successful Indian team captain and cricket in the country would continue to thrive under his mentorship and batting skills.

Dhumal's remarks came as Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years. "Virat beyond doubt is the most successful Indian cricket team captain. We respect his decision and we wish him all the best for his future endeavours as a batter. I am sure under his leadership, mentorship and with his batting skills, Indian cricket would keep doing well," Dhumal said.