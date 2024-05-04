Did Venky Outshine SKY?

In stark contrast to the high-scoring affairs dominating IPL 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured a dramatic victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium.

This wasn't just a win, it was a historic one -- KKR's first at the stadium since 2012, breaking a long winless streak.

The match defied the usual IPL trends. KKR's batting initially crumbled, facing a potential collapse. It was only Venkatesh Iyer's valiant knock that propelled them to a modest 169, a score that seemed unlikely on a pitch conducive to batting.

This unusual display of fragility was countered by Mumbai's batting woes. Their chase sputtered, solidifying KKR's hold on a coveted top four spot with their seventh win from 10 matches.

For Mumbai, this loss exposes their struggles. It marks MI's eighth defeat in 11 games, dashing their play-off hopes and leaving them facing an early exit from the tournament.

The best knocks on Friday night...

Venkatesh Iyer

Photographs: BCCI

Venky's knock was the cornerstone of KKR's innings, with his partnership with Manish Pandey proving particularly effective.

They feasted on Naman Dhir's bowling, collecting 15 runs from his two overs, before taking the attack to Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah, scoring 12 and 15 runs respectively.

This continued Venky's impressive run against Mumbai, marking his fourth fifty-plus score in just five outings against MI.

After Pandey's departure, tragedy struck KKR in the crucial death overs. A misunderstanding between Venky and Andre Russell led to a run-out, dismissing the dangerous Dre Russ at a critical juncture. Despite this setback, Venky continued to find boundaries, milking valuable 12 runs off Nuwan Thusara in the 19th over.

The pendulum swung dramatically in the final over. Jasprit Bumrah saved his best for last, outsmarting Venky with a cunning delivery that sent his stumps flying.

Earlier, he had treated the crowd to a moment of magic, stepping back and launching a six high over long off against Hardik Pandya. A shot that will linger in memory.

Manish Pandey

Thrust into the action as an impact substitute after Rinku Singh's early dismissal, Manish Pandey displayed exactly why KKR brought him back this year. His calm demeanour and experience proved invaluable in settling the KKR innings after a shaky start.

This was Pandey's first outing of the season, and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

The seasoned campaigner -- the first Indian to score an IPL century, way back in 2009 -- formed a formidable partnership with Venky and played a mature innings, contributing a crucial 42 runs off 31 balls. His knock was laced with power (2 sixes) and precision (2 fours), exactly what KKR needed to stabilise the innings.

Coming in at a critical juncture, Pandey's role was pivotal. He, along with Venky, orchestrated a brilliant recovery for KKR.

His grit and determination were on display as he rebuilt the innings, highlighted by a match-defining 83-run stand for the sixth wicket with Venky.

Suryakumar Yadav

While MI's batting line-up faltered, SKY stood tall, playing a lone warrior's knock. His classy 56 off 35 balls, studded with six boundaries and two sixes, showcased his exceptional talent.

Despite the tightening noose from KKR's spinners, who conceded a mere 44 runs in 8 overs, SKY refused to surrender. He targeted the erratic Vaibhav Arora, smashing him for 20 runs, including two towering sixes, and briefly reignited MI's chase.

MI's shaky start was momentarily forgotten as SKY dragged them back into contention. With 51 runs needed off 30 balls, hope flickered for Mumbai.

His dismissal in the 16th over proved to be a pivotal moment. It triggered a collapse from which MI couldn't recover, ultimately falling short of the target.

VOTE! KKR Vs MI: WHO BATTED BEST?