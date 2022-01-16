Ashwin hails Kohli's 'legacy'; Rohit shocked

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin pens heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli the captain on Twitter. Photograph: BCCI

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin not only possesses one of the greatest minds in the game but also a supremely effective and engaging mode of communication.

His series of tweets on Sunday was no different as he praised Virat Kohli and his legacy as captain hours after the latter decided to step as the nation's Test captain.

Kohli, on Saturday, stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years. Ashwin said Kohli's legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks he has set. The veteran spinner also mentioned his biggest 'takeaway' from Kohli's stint as captain.

"Cricket captains will always be spoken about with respect to their records and the kind of triumphs they managed, but your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set. There will be people who will talk about wins in Australia, England , SL etc etc," Ashwin said in a tweet.

"Wins are just a result and the seeds are always sown well before the harvest! The seeds you managed to sow is the kind of standard you set for yourself and hence set the expectations straight with the rest of us.

"Well done @imVkohli on the headache you have left behind for your successor and that's my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain. 'We must leave a place at such an altitude that the future can only take it higher from there on," he added.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma congratulated Virat Kohli on a ‘successful stint’ as India captain. Photograph: BCCI

After taking India to unimaginable heights, the 33-year-old decided to call quits on his Test captaincy and not even Rohit Sharma could help but express his emotions on social media.

Early on Sunday morning, India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share a picture of them batting together in the whites and captioned it as: 'Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain. @virat. kohli'.

Meanwhile, Rohit is currently out of the team with a hamstring injury, which he had picked ahead of the departure to South Africa.

Rohit, who was named as India's full-time white-ball captain ahead of the ongoing tour, and was supposed to lead the team in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

However, in Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will lead the team while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.