Check out Virat Kohli's journey as India Test captain

IMAGE: Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy on Saturday. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

With Virat Kohli stepping down as India's Test captain, the reign of the country's "most successful captain" in the longest format came to an end. The 33-year-old who is responsible for creating a crop of fast-bowlers that can help the side take 20 wickets in any condition, will now be hoping to have a good run with the bat in all three formats of the game.

Announcing his decision on social media to leave Test captaincy, Kohli said: "It's been 7 years of hard work, toil, and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there.

"Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

IMAGE: Virat Kohli holds the record for most Test appearances as India Test captain (68) and he also holds the record for most Test wins by an Indian captain (40) . Photograph: BCCI

Kohli led India in a record 68 Test matches, winning 40 and losing 17 to be fourth in the list of captains with most Test victories. Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh have won more matches than Kohli as captain in Test cricket.

Kohli had first led the side in Test cricket in 2014 against Australia. His last game as captain was the Cape Town Test in South Africa, which India lost by seven wickets.

Filling the shoes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not going to be easy, but Kohli took to the role quickly, and soon cemented himself as one of the best thinkers in Test cricket.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli also holds the record for scoring most Test centuries (20) as India captain. Photograph: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The leadership also brought out the best in Kohli and it saw the batter registering seven double-centuries in the longest format of the game. Kohli also holds the record for scoring most Test centuries (20) as India captain.

It was under Kohli's leadership that India was crowned the number one Test team in the ICC Rankings for a continuous period of 42 months from October 2016 till early March 2020.

Kohli's decision to leave Test captaincy comes a day after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa on Friday. Kohli's biggest win in the longest format came during 2018-19 as India won its first Test series Down Under. Under his captaincy, India also reached the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

IMAGE: India was almost unbeatable under Kohli in home conditions. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It is also important to note that India was almost unbeatable under Kohli in home conditions.

India nearly claimed a Test series win in England last year before the series was halted due to COVID-19. Kohli's side went on to take a 2-1 lead, before the series was postponed and the fourth and final Test will be played later this year.

Kohli has the most Test wins at home for India as captain. India's victory against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium last year was Kohli's 24th Test win at home.



Last year, Kohli had stepped down as the T20I captain and he was removed as the ODI skipper as the selectors wanted just one captain for the white-ball format.