HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions hit PSL, players pull out

Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions hit PSL, players pull out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2026 16:30 IST

x

Afghanistan cricket players withdrew from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction following controversy surrounding Rahmanullah Gurbaz's signing, highlighting the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

IMAGE: The relationship between the two nations has been fractured since late last year after the Pakistan military carried out aerial attacks in selected areas of Afghanistan. Photograph: ACB/X

Key Points

  • Afghanistan players withdrew from the PSL auction due to backlash over Rahmanullah Gurbaz's direct signing.
  • The withdrawal reflects strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan following military actions and social media exchanges.
  • Several Afghan players, including Mujeeb ur Rehman and Mohammad Nabi, had initially registered for the PSL auction.
  • PSL CEO Salman Naseer acknowledged that some Afghanistan players were available but not selected by any franchise.

The Afghanistan players withdrew their names from the first-ever Players' auction held ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A franchise owner confirmed initially that players like Mujeeb ur Rehman, Seddiqullah Atal, Muhamad Nabi, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazal Haq Farooqi had registered for the auction held in Lahore on Wednesday.

 

But they withdrew their names following the backlash over the direct signing of Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz by Peshawar Zalmi.

However, Salman Naseer, the CEO of the PSL, said there were some players from Afghanistan who were on the roll but no franchise picked them.

"They were a few Afghanistan players in the auction but no franchise went for them," Naseer claimed.

Impact of Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations on PSL

But Naseer said the strained relation between the two nations reflected in the auction.

"There was a severe backlash after Zalmi signed Gurbaz because of the fractured relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and after Gurbaz pulled himself out of the PSL. So, the other players also decided better to avoid backlash," he said.

The relationship between the two nations has been fractured since late last year after the Pakistan military carried out aerial attacks in selected areas of Afghanistan on the pretext of targeting militants.

Several Afghanistan players had lashed out at the Pakistan government on social media, receiving reciprocal response from Pakistan handles.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Agni Chopra Denies Registering for Pakistan Super League
Agni Chopra Denies Registering for Pakistan Super League
'Could've been smarter': Rashid Khan on Super Over drama vs South Africa
'Could've been smarter': Rashid Khan on Super Over drama vs South Africa
Mustafizur Rahman to play for PSL's Lahore Qalandars
Mustafizur Rahman to play for PSL's Lahore Qalandars
T20 World Cup: Afghan star Nabi penalised after heated on-field dispute
T20 World Cup: Afghan star Nabi penalised after heated on-field dispute
Afghan All-Rounder Penalised for Disobeying Umpire

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Timeless Beauty Hema Malini Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:47

Timeless Beauty Hema Malini Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Mrunal Thakur steps out in style in casual look0:18

Mrunal Thakur steps out in style in casual look

Kashmir Gets first Vistadome Coach as Budgam-Katra Train extends to Vaishno Devi Shrine7:43

Kashmir Gets first Vistadome Coach as Budgam-Katra Train...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO