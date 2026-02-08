HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Agni Chopra Denies Registering for Pakistan Super League

Agni Chopra Denies Registering for Pakistan Super League

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 08, 2026 16:25 IST

x

The batter, who has played for Mizoram in Ranji Trophy, calls reports “fake and misleading” after his name appears on a PCB auction list.

Agni Dev Chopra with mum Anupama and dad Vidhu Vinod Chopra

IMAGE: Agni Dev Chopra with mum Anupama and dad Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Agni Dev Chopra/X

Domestic Indian batter Agni Dev Chopra has gone viral for all the wrong reasons over the last 24 hours.

Key Points

  • Domestic Indian batter Agni Dev Chopra went viral on social media over claims linking him to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
  • A document shared online showed Chopra listed as player No 822 with a base price of PKR 600,000.
  • Agni Dev Chopra registered for the PSL auction as a USA player.
 

Speculation has been rife on X that Agni, the son of movie producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, had registered for Pakistan Super League.

The middle order batter has represented Mizoram in Ranji Trophy.
Agni Chopra's name appears on the official PSL auction list as a USA player

IMAGE: Agni Chopra's name appears on the official PSL auction list as a USA player. Photograph: X

On Saturday, the 27-year-old was in the eye of a storm after a user shared a document on X claiming the batter had registered for the auction as a player from the USA.

Agni Dev Chopra's name on PSL Auction list

An official player auction list released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), shows Agni as player No 822, a US citizen with a base price of PKR 600,000.

Chopra said he remains focused on his cricket journey in the USA and long-term career goals

Agni Chopra's Instagram story clarifying he hasn't registered in the PSL 

IMAGE: Agni Chopra's Instagram story clarifying he hasn't registered in the PSL. Photograph: Agni Dev Chopra/Instagram

On Sunday, Agni took to Instagram to slam the claims.

'Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 WC: Gambhir hails Surya's masterclass after USA scare
T20 WC: Gambhir hails Surya's masterclass after USA scare
T20 WC: NZ down Afghanistan to get off to winning start
T20 WC: NZ down Afghanistan to get off to winning start
Meet Desi Stars Lighting Up T20 World Cup
Meet Desi Stars Lighting Up T20 World Cup
PIX: How India's Under-19 World champs celebrated!
PIX: How India's Under-19 World champs celebrated!
How U-19 World Cup glory sealed India's global dominance
How U-19 World Cup glory sealed India's global dominance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Salman Khan attends RSS 100-Year Celebration0:30

Salman Khan attends RSS 100-Year Celebration

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look0:35

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look

Shamita Shetty's gorgeous look at the party0:51

Shamita Shetty's gorgeous look at the party

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO