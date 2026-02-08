Agni Chopra Denies Registering for Pakistan Super League

The batter, who has played for Mizoram in Ranji Trophy, calls reports “fake and misleading” after his name appears on a PCB auction list.

IMAGE: Agni Dev Chopra with mum Anupama and dad Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Agni Dev Chopra/X

Domestic Indian batter Agni Dev Chopra has gone viral for all the wrong reasons over the last 24 hours.

Key Points Domestic Indian batter Agni Dev Chopra went viral on social media over claims linking him to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A document shared online showed Chopra listed as player No 822 with a base price of PKR 600,000.

Agni Dev Chopra registered for the PSL auction as a USA player.

Speculation has been rife on X that Agni, the son of movie producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, had registered for Pakistan Super League.

The middle order batter has represented Mizoram in Ranji Trophy.



IMAGE: Agni Chopra's name appears on the official PSL auction list as a USA player. Photograph: X

On Saturday, the 27-year-old was in the eye of a storm after a user shared a document on X claiming the batter had registered for the auction as a player from the USA.

An official player auction list released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), shows Agni as player No 822, a US citizen with a base price of PKR 600,000.

Chopra said he remains focused on his cricket journey in the USA and long-term career goals

IMAGE: Agni Chopra's Instagram story clarifying he hasn't registered in the PSL. Photograph: Agni Dev Chopra/Instagram

On Sunday, Agni took to Instagram to slam the claims.

'Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation.'