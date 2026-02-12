HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Afghan star Nabi penalised after heated on-field dispute

T20 World Cup: Afghan star Nabi penalised after heated on-field dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 12, 2026 14:51 IST

Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi faces a fine for disputing an umpire's decision during a T20 match against South Africa, violating the ICC Code of Conduct.

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi has also been handed a demerit point, and it was his first offence in a 24-month period. Photograph: ACB/X

Key Points

  • Mohammad Nabi fined 15 per cent of match fees for disobeying an umpire's instruction during the Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 match.
  • The incident involved a prolonged argument over bowler Lungi Ngidi's wrist-band, leading to the breach of ICC Code of Conduct Article 2.4.
  • Nabi received a demerit point for the offense, his first in a 24-month period.

Veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 percent of his match fees for disobeying the umpire's decision during his team's loss to South Africa.

The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan's innings, when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires over bowler Lungi Ngidi's wrist-band.

 

"Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Disobeying an Umpire's instruction during an International Match," an ICC statement read.

In addition to the fine, Nabi has also been handed a demerit point, and it was his first offence in a 24-month period.

"Nabi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement added.

On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan had levelled the charge.

South Africa's Super Over Victory

In one of the greatest T20 games, South Africa pipped a plucky Afghanistan after two Super Overs in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
'Could've been smarter': Rashid Khan on Super Over drama vs South Africa
'Devastating': Afghanistan coach reacts after Super Over heartbreak
2 Super Overs! South Africa edge Afghanistan in a thriller
T20 World Cup: Namibia cry foul over night training snub vs India
Nazrul's shocking U-Turn: Bangladesh players decided on India boycott
