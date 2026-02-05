HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mustafizur Rahman to play for PSL's Lahore Qalandars

Mustafizur Rahman to play for PSL's Lahore Qalandars

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
Last updated on: February 05, 2026 20:35 IST

IMAGE: Mustafizur Rahman in Chennai Super Kings colours during the 2024 Indian Premier League season. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Bangladesh’s leading pacer Mustafizur Rahman will represent Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League’s Season 11.
  • He was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders roster on the BCCI’s instructions, triggering a controversial sequence of events that led to the withdrawal of Bangladesh’s national team from the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.
  • Originally picked by the Qalandars in 2016 and 2018, Rahman was signed up for PKR 6.44 crore (roughly Rs 2 crore in INR).

Lahore Qalandars announced the direct signing of Mustafizur Rahman for the Pakistan Super League's Season 11 following the release of the Bangladesh pacer by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rahman was removed from the KKR roster on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s instructions, triggering a controversial sequence of events that led to the withdrawal of Bangladesh national team from the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and selective pullout of Pakistan from the marquee fixture against India.

The BCCI did not specify the reason for Mustafir's ouster but said it was due to developments all across, a reference to the tense diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh following the killings of Hindus in the neighbouring country.

 

Mustafizur back in Qalandars colours after stints in 2016, 2018

Bangladesh withdrew citing security concerns despite the International Cricket Council's low threat perception for the tournament to be played in India and Sri Lanka. The Pakistan government announced the boycott of the fixture against India in support of Bangladesh.

Rahman, originally picked by the Qalandars in 2016 and 2018, is now set to don the Qalandars' colours once more. The signing was agreed at PKR 6.44 crore (roughly Rs 2 crore in INR).

"Once a Qalandar, always a Qalandar. Mustafizur is not just a player; he's a brother, a key part of our family who never left," said Sameen Rana, Owner, Lahore Qalandars.

Earlier, Qalandars had retained captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, key batter Abdullah Shafique, dynamic all-rounder Sikandar Raza, and skilled youngster Mohammad Naeem.

Rahman's signing strengthens the team's core ahead of the big auction and sets the stage for a strong campaign.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
