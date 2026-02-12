Afghan All-Rounder Penalised for Disobeying Umpire

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code during the T20 clash against South Africa.

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi argues with the umpire during the match against South Africa. Photograph: X

Key Points

The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan's innings, when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires over bowler Lungi Ngidi's wrist band.

"Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Disobeying an Umpire's instruction during an International Match," an ICC statement read.

In addition to the fine, Nabi has also been handed a demerit point, and it was his first offence in a 24-month period.

"Nabi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement added.

On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan had levelled the charge.

In one of the greatest T20 games, South Africa pipped a plucky Afghanistan after two Super Overs in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.