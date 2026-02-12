HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Afghan All-Rounder Penalised for Disobeying Umpire

Afghan All-Rounder Penalised for Disobeying Umpire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 12, 2026 14:56 IST

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code during the T20 clash against South Africa.

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi argues with the umpire during the match against South Africa. Photograph: X

Veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 percent of his match fees for disobeying the umpire's decision during his team's loss to South Africa.

 

Key Points

  • Mohammad Nabi fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.
  • The offence related to disobeying an umpire’s instruction during Afghanistan’s match against South Africa.
  • Incident occurred at the start of the 14th over during a dispute over Lungi Ngidi’s wristband.
  • Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires before the matter was resolved.

The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan's innings, when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires over bowler Lungi Ngidi's wrist band.

"Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Disobeying an Umpire's instruction during an International Match," an ICC statement read.

In addition to the fine, Nabi has also been handed a demerit point, and it was his first offence in a 24-month period.

"Nabi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement added.

On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan had levelled the charge.

In one of the greatest T20 games, South Africa pipped a plucky Afghanistan after two Super Overs in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

