HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » 'Could've been smarter': Rashid Khan on Super Over drama vs South Africa

'Could've been smarter': Rashid Khan on Super Over drama vs South Africa

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2026 17:53 IST

x

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

IMAGE: Rahmanullah Gurbaz kept Afghanistan in the hunt with a 42-ball 84 while chasing 188 before he hit three sixes in the second Super Over. Photograph: ANI Photo

SCORECARD

Key Points

  • Afghanistan suffered a heartbreaking defeat in their T20 World Cup match against South Africa.
  • Captain Rashid Khan said his side was unlucky after losing a match decided by the finest of margins.
  • Afghanistan have lost both their first two matches and are staring at an early exit from the tournament.

South Africa and Afghanistan produced one of the most exciting games in the history of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, with the latter falling agonisingly short of a famous victory after two Super Overs in a Group D match in Ahmedabad. 

After both sides ended up scoring 17 runs in the first Super Over, South Africa post 23/0 in the second one before Afghanistan were all out for 19 to slump to a heartbreaking defeat.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan described the result as "unlucky" stating that his side gave everything on the pitch.

"The boys did an amazing job, especially with the way they started with the bat. To restrict them to under-190 was amazing. So unlucky to be part of the losing team. We gave everything on the ground. It was a good wicket, I've played a lot in IPL on this wicket. Discussion with the team was "yes, they had a good start, but try to restrict them in the last 10 overs," Rashid said at the post-match presentation.

The match could've gone anywhere

"We had our opportunities. In the last Super Over as well, five from one could go anywhere. Could've been smarter. One dive, one ball could've finished it. We have been working hard for the last one-and-a-half years. Very disappointing," he added.

Sent in to bat, South Africa posted 187/6 propelled by half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 84 off 42 and cameos from Azmatullah Omarzai (22), Rashid Khan (20), and Noor Ahmad (15) helped Afghanistan match the total.

In the first Super Over bowled by Lungi Ngidi, Azmatullah carried Afghanistan to 17-0, but Tristan Stubbs hammered a maximum in the final delivery off Fazalhaq Farooqi to tie the match again.

 

In the second Super Over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller together hit three sixes as South Africa posted 23/0. Rahmanullah smashed Keshav Maharaj for three consecutive sixes, but his 4-ball 18 went in vain as got out in the final ball, with the Afghans finishing on 19-2 and suffering their second defeat on the trot.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

After Wankhede stumble, India eye batting blitz at Kotla
After Wankhede stumble, India eye batting blitz at Kotla
T20 World Cup: Form Favours Nepal Against Italy
T20 World Cup: Form Favours Nepal Against Italy
Australia captain Marsh out of Ireland match with injury
Australia captain Marsh out of Ireland match with injury
All Eyes On Sunday's Clash, Not Thursday's Game
All Eyes On Sunday's Clash, Not Thursday's Game
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

VIDEOS

Indian Air Force to showcase air power near Pakistan border5:46

Indian Air Force to showcase air power near Pakistan border

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit0:44

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit

Rahul Gandhi calls out Ashwini Vaishnaw in the middle of a soundbyte1:24

Rahul Gandhi calls out Ashwini Vaishnaw in the middle of...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO