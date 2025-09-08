HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Padikkal wants to show he's too good to be left out!

Padikkal wants to show he's too good to be left out!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 08, 2025 18:27 IST

x

'I really enjoyed batting here in red-ball cricket. And just more opportunities to play red-ball cricket are always welcome.'

Padikkal

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut against England in March 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Batter Devdutt Padikkal, now back in the India A set-up, is focused on staying consistent, knowing that India's upcoming home Test series against West Indies in October and South Africa in November could be his chance to stay on the radar of the national selectors. 

The 25-year-old southpaw's cricketing journey has been a rollercoaster ride over the past year-and-a-half, marked by a promising Test debut in March last year and a second cap in Perth in November, but thereafter he seems to have fallen down the pecking order.

However, he bounced back with a century and a scintillating 86 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by a successful stint in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he scored consistently. 

"You know, every game that you play, especially for India, is significant. We have a few home Test series coming up. I'm looking

forward to making a mark in the A series to hopefully stake a claim for a return to the senior side as well. But at the same time, you have to just go out there and bat," Padikkal was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I really enjoyed batting here in red-ball cricket. And just more opportunities to play red-ball cricket are always welcome," he added.

Despite the ups and downs, Padikkal's focus remains unwavering. Having earned his Test cap, he's keeping his eyes fixed on longer spells in the traditional format.

 

"I wouldn't say life's changed (since the Test debut). Obviously, playing Test cricket for India is one of the biggest achievements you can have as a cricketer. But at the same time, I have high ambitions. So just playing or just making my debut is not what my career is going to be about," he said.

Padikkal remains hopeful of representing India at the highest level again and continue to win games for the team.

"Hopefully, I can continue to represent India at the highest level and continue to win games for them. That's always been my aim. It was a great feeling on that day. But from the next day, it's about getting back on the field again," he concluded.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gayle: Punjab Kings Disrespected Me, I Was In Tears
Gayle: Punjab Kings Disrespected Me, I Was In Tears
'Samson Is A Match Winner''
'Samson Is A Match Winner''
'Playing alongside Dhoni real highlight of career'
'Playing alongside Dhoni real highlight of career'
Siraj nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
Siraj nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
Asia Cup: 'Pakistan team deserve our trust, support'
Asia Cup: 'Pakistan team deserve our trust, support'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Asha Bhosle Gems You Must Listen To

webstory image 2

Recipe: Paneer Dumplings In Makhani Sauce

webstory image 3

Relive India's 8 Asia Cup Wins

VIDEOS

8 Killed In Massive Nepal Protest, Army Deployed2:35

8 Killed In Massive Nepal Protest, Army Deployed

First-ever Katra-Sangaldan train service brings relief amid highway closure2:50

First-ever Katra-Sangaldan train service brings relief...

Protesters storm Nepal's Parliament amid outrage over social media ban1:09

Protesters storm Nepal's Parliament amid outrage over...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV