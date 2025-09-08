Padikkal wants to show he's too good to be left out!

'I really enjoyed batting here in red-ball cricket. And just more opportunities to play red-ball cricket are always welcome.'

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut against England in March 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Batter Devdutt Padikkal, now back in the India A set-up, is focused on staying consistent, knowing that India's upcoming home Test series against West Indies in October and South Africa in November could be his chance to stay on the radar of the national selectors.

The 25-year-old southpaw's cricketing journey has been a rollercoaster ride over the past year-and-a-half, marked by a promising Test debut in March last year and a second cap in Perth in November, but thereafter he seems to have fallen down the pecking order.

However, he bounced back with a century and a scintillating 86 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by a successful stint in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he scored consistently.

"You know, every game that you play, especially for India, is significant. We have a few home Test series coming up. I'm looking

"I really enjoyed batting here in red-ball cricket. And just more opportunities to play red-ball cricket are always welcome," he added.

Despite the ups and downs, Padikkal's focus remains unwavering. Having earned his Test cap, he's keeping his eyes fixed on longer spells in the traditional format.

"I wouldn't say life's changed (since the Test debut). Obviously, playing Test cricket for India is one of the biggest achievements you can have as a cricketer. But at the same time, I have high ambitions. So just playing or just making my debut is not what my career is going to be about," he said.

Padikkal remains hopeful of representing India at the highest level again and continue to win games for the team.

"Hopefully, I can continue to represent India at the highest level and continue to win games for them. That's always been my aim. It was a great feeling on that day. But from the next day, it's about getting back on the field again," he concluded.