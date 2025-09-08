HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » 'Playing alongside Dhoni real highlight of career'

'Playing alongside Dhoni real highlight of career'

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 08, 2025 17:00 IST

'He had complete trust in what I wanted to do. No pressure. We just had to stick to our strengths.'

Noor

IMAGE: Noor Ahmad was CSK's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025 with 24 scalps from 14 games. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for backing and nurturing young talent, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Throughout his illustrious career, the CSK stalwart has been instrumental in identifying talented youngsters and providing them with the platform and confidence to perform at the highest level.

Young Afghanistan tweaker Noor Ahmad is one among them. 

Terming playing alongside Dhoni the 'real highlight' of his career, the 20-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner has acknowledged how the Captain Cool's mentorship and guidance have positively impacted his growth, both as a player and a person.

Noor, who was bought for a whopping Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) in the 2025 mega auction, repaid the franchise's faith by bagging the player-of-the-match award on his debut in yellow by picking up 4-18 against Mumbai Indians. 

He ended the season as the second highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps from 14 matches behind Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, who claimed 25 wickets in 15 appearances. 

"Being man of the match in my first game was special, but playing alongside M S Dhoni was the real highlight. Of course. He keeps things very simple for everyone. You don't have to think too much. He just says, 'Assess the situation, do what is needed.' He had complete trust in what I wanted to do. No pressure. We just had to stick to our strengths," Noor told ESPNcricinfo.

Noor, who will be eager to showcase his spin wizardry at the Asia Cup, beginning in the UAE on Tuesday, has been in great nick of late, claiming seven wickets in four outings in the recently held tri-series also featuring Pakistan and the UAE. 

 

Afghanistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong in the opening match and Noor is confident of his side doing well in the continental event.

"We were in the T20 World Cup semifinal last year. This year, we should be in the Asia Cup final. That's the mindset. Winning a trophy for the country -- World Cup, Champions Trophy, any world tournament... It's something that I want to achieve," he added.

