Asia Cup: 'Pakistan team deserve our trust and support'

IMAGE: Pakistan, who have struggled in recent years, last won the Asia Cup in 2012. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has offered "full support" to the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the Asia Cup, saying criticism can wait until the tournament concludes.



Pakistan go into the competition on a high after winning the tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE, clinching the title with a commanding 75-run victory over Afghanistan in the final on Sunday.

Pakistan, who have struggled in recent years, last won the Asia Cup in 2012, which was then played in the ODI format.



Since Mike Hesson took charge as Pakistan's white-ball head coach in May, they have bounced back -- winning 10 of the last 14 T20Is, blending youth with experience and building momentum ahead of the Asia Cup.



"Congratulations to Team Pakistan on winning the Tri-Series! This is a new but talented team playing fearless and aggressive cricket. Under Head Coach Mike Hesson and his coaching staff, we've won 10 out of 14 T20 matches already," Naqvi said in a post on X.

"Let's believe in our boys, coaches, and selectors. Full support to the Greens for the Asia Cup. Criticism and analysis can wait until after the tournament. Right now, they deserve our trust, support, and backing," he added.